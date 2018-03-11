The Sun News
Latest
11th March 2018 - Rohr: I believe in the Eagles World Cup dream
11th March 2018 - Junior Ajayi named Best Foreign Player in Egypt
11th March 2018 - Indian Wells: Konta, Muguruza bundled out
11th March 2018 - Hearn reopens talks on Joshua,Wilder fight
11th March 2018 - Barca rejects Arsenal star, Bellerin
11th March 2018 - Bizarre : Community leader killed, body burnt, thrown into river
11th March 2018 - Anger, Pains Over Voters’ Registration Hitches
11th March 2018 - How Nta ex-director disappeared in benue
11th March 2018 - Nigerians divided over death penalty
11th March 2018 - Alleged ritual killing : Freed 23-yr-old lady recounts ordeal in prison
Home / Sports / Rohr: I believe in the Eagles World Cup dream

Rohr: I believe in the Eagles World Cup dream

— 11th March 2018

Super Eagles might not be regarded as one of the favourites at the 2018 World Cup, but national team coach Gernot Rohr is dreaming of lifting the trophy on July 15 in Moscow.

Apart from the Men’s World Cup, Nigerian national teams have played in the finals of all the major FIFA tournaments, including the U-17 and U-20 World Cups plus the Olympic Games.

Rohr has insisted that the Super Eagles will put all their effort in causing an upset by lifting the trophy.

To date, the national team’s best performance in FIFA’s flagship competition was making it out of the group stage in the 1994, 1998 and 2014 editions, only to lose to Italy, Denmark and France in the last sixteen.

‘’Every team going to the World Cup in Russia has a dream of winning it. But to be realistic, we believe in our dream and we are working so hard to achieve it,’’Rohr told reporters when the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour arrived in Lagos.

Nigeria will face Poland, Serbia, Democratic Republic of Congo, England and Czech Republic in friendlies ahead of their trip to Russia for the mundial.

They will square off against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in the group stage of the competition.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bizarre : Community leader killed, body burnt, thrown into river

— 11th March 2018

Prominent politician denies complicity in the murder Aloysius Attah, Onitsha  Until he was murdered in a callous and gruesome manner, bearing the trademark of the dreaded Italian Mafia, 39-year-old Julius Chukwudi Chinwuba, was the President General of his community, Oromaetiti-Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area, Anambra State. Chinwuba was hacked down on November 15,…

  • Anger, Pains Over Voters’ Registration Hitches

    — 11th March 2018

    Olakunle Olafioye, Tony John, Linus Oota, Bamgbola Gbolagunte and Judex Okoro   The atmosphere was very tense on Tuesday, March 6, at Tomia Secondary School, Alagbado, Lagos, one of the venues of the ongoing voters’ registration exercise in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state. The majority of the people who came for the exercise…

  • How Nta ex-director disappeared in benue

    — 11th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Family members of ace broadcaster, Dr. Inalegwu Odeh, of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), are still trying to unravel the mystery behind his sudden disappearance on January 6, this year. The 65-year-old Ode who retired from the NTA some years back was said to have left his residence located on Demepke area…

  • Nigerians divided over death penalty

    — 11th March 2018

    Henry Okonkwo It was like stirring the hornets’ nest, when Nigerians heard news reports that a bill in the Senate proposing death sentence for purveyors of hate speech had passed second reading and moved to the committee stage for further deliberation. The news triggered a barrage of reactions on various mainstream and social media platforms….

  • Alleged ritual killing : Freed 23-yr-old lady recounts ordeal in prison

    — 11th March 2018

    TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt   Twenty-three-year-old Chioma Onyemachi, a native of Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, is yet to recover from the incarceration she passed through for an offence she said she did not commit. Onyemachi has not ceased to say that she was framed for an alleged involvement in ritual…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share