Rohr: I believe in the Eagles World Cup dream

Super Eagles might not be regarded as one of the favourites at the 2018 World Cup, but national team coach Gernot Rohr is dreaming of lifting the trophy on July 15 in Moscow.

Apart from the Men’s World Cup, Nigerian national teams have played in the finals of all the major FIFA tournaments, including the U-17 and U-20 World Cups plus the Olympic Games.

Rohr has insisted that the Super Eagles will put all their effort in causing an upset by lifting the trophy.

To date, the national team’s best performance in FIFA’s flagship competition was making it out of the group stage in the 1994, 1998 and 2014 editions, only to lose to Italy, Denmark and France in the last sixteen.

‘’Every team going to the World Cup in Russia has a dream of winning it. But to be realistic, we believe in our dream and we are working so hard to achieve it,’’Rohr told reporters when the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour arrived in Lagos.

Nigeria will face Poland, Serbia, Democratic Republic of Congo, England and Czech Republic in friendlies ahead of their trip to Russia for the mundial.

They will square off against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in the group stage of the competition.