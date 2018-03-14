Rohr demands more game-time for Iheanacho

•Ndidi denies Barcelona link

Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr has admitted he wants to see Kelechi Iheanacho given more game-time at Leicester City.

Since leaving Manchester City for the Foxes, Iheanacho has endured a frustrating period with six goals coming from just eight starts and 13 substitute appearances in all competitions.

Rohr said that he was impressed with the forward’s contribution off the bench against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, but is keen for Claude Puel to place more faith in the 21-year-old.

The Super Eagles coach told Goal: “Kelechi is doing very well. I’m in touch with his coach – Claude Puel – he’s a friend of mine.

“Let him now play a little bit more and I hope he does because it is not enough playing 20 minutes, even if he scores. He has to play more and I hope now he will have the opportunity to play other games and to be fit for our two friendlies.”

Nigeria faces Poland and Serbia before the end of March as the African nation continues their preparations for the World Cup.

However, Wilfred Ndidi has re-pledged his allegiance to Leicester City amid speculation linking with a summer move to European and Spanish powerhouse Barcelona.

‘’Ndidi is not leaving Leicester City, the interest from Barcelona is news to us, there has been no contact.

They want to build the team around him,’’ the top source told allnigeriasoccer.com.

“The management of Leicester City believes in him, they want to do everything possible to make the club bigger,” Ndidi’s representative said.