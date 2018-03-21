Rohr cries out: Eagles lack potent striker

Emma Jemegah, with agency reports

Ahead of the friendly with Poland on Friday, Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr has admitted that his team lack the potency in front of goals.

Speaking to Przegląd Sportowy, in Wroclaw, Poland, the German lamented that the current squad is not as strong as the 90s team, who qualified for the second round of the World Cup twice in a row, defeated Spain and was close to eliminating Italy at USA 1994, stressing the team lacked such quality stars like Nwankwo Kanu and Austin Okocha, who can single-handedly decide the outcome of matches at the World Cup, but said the strength of the team is team work.

‘’We do not have such great players as Kanu or Okocha, who then shone, but the strength of this team is the team work,’’ said Rohr to Przegląd Sportowy.

“Our captain, Obi Mikel or Victor Moses are not the players who will decide the fate of the game themselves, like the stars from the 90s.’’

Rohr said a situation where the top scorer enroute qualifying for the Russia 2018 World Cup scored three goals was alarming, but stressed that the consolation is that there are good players capable of scoring, on a given day.

Victor Moses was Nigeria’s top scorer with three goals during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, followed by Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi with two goals each, and Rohr said he was concerned about the absence of a top finisher in the team ahead of the Mundial.

He said: “We really do not have an effective striker, but we have other good players like – Iwobi, Kelechi, Obi Mikel, Ighalo – they are also able to score goals.’’