ROHR CAN ROAR

Gernot Rohr has Kelechi Iheanacho to thank for the 78th minute cracking shot that made the difference in the weekend’s match and give the coach a winning debut for Nigeria. Even though the game was won, the Super Eagles put together by the new coach is still works in progress.

With looming profligacy in front of goal, it could be a different scenario, were the Super Eagles to be facing more challenging opponents like Algeria or Cameroon.

A lot is still required to build a more cohesive team. The defence was hardly challenged by the Tanzanians whose game plan was probably to scrape a draw. But were the Super Eagles to face a more daring opposition, the right rear guide looked very vulnerable to fast attackers or on occasions of counter-attack.

Next month clash in Ndola with Zambia in a World Cup qualifier will certainly see the Super Eagles playing against a side that will be offensive at home. Rohr will need to fortify his defence, while also presenting an offensive team.

More than that, Iheanacho may just be the striker on whom the strike force of the emerging Super Eagles will be anchored. In three consecutive matches, he has found the net for the team.

Recall he scored the solitary goal that won the friendly match against Mali in Belgium four months ago. He followed up with another one against Luxemburg before adding the third against Mali.

His goal also broke an apparent jinx that afflicted the Super Eagles’ outings in the sumptuous Godswill Akpabio Stadium. Saturday’s win was the team’s first on the ground that was flamboyantly declared the ‘Nest of Champions’ at its inauguration two years ago.

The loss of Afcon 2015 ticket at the ground following a late rally to 2-2 draw with South Africa and another 0-1 loss to Uganda on Vincent Enyeama’s 100th cap celebration made the Super Eagles to flee elegant stadium.

In addition, Rohr’s Super Eagles’ 1-0 win over Tanzania at the weekend may have been just a narrow win, but it was like a leap if position in the African segment of the monthly FIFA Ranking is anything to go by. When the next ranking is released next week Thursday, Nigeria will climb at least three steps in the continent, pushing down South Africa, Uganda and Guinea.

This is because Nigeria’s point haul has reason from 513 to 534 while the weekend results have made South Africa to drop nine points from its 529, Uganda dropping from 525 points to 493 and Guinea getting six points to its 521.

That may portend good omen as the Super Eagles begin a fight to not just rise in ranking but make the difficult path to Russia 2018. If the match against Tanzania is an indicator, one can conclude that Rohr has an attacking philosophy. The playing pace of the team improved, but there was an obvious lack of co-ordination leading to loss of many scoring chances.

One point to also note is that the Uyo stadium looks a good nest for the Super Eagles. The ambience and impressive turnout of the spectators, despite the fruitlessness of the match is commendable.

Beyond mere attendance, the jam-packed stadium kept cheering even when the goals failed to come. Godswill Akpabio Stadium may as well be the nest of the Eagles in Nigeria’s three home matches of the Russia ‘2018 World Cup qualifiers.