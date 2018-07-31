– The Sun News
FIFA FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Rohr, Bewarang for FIFA Football Conference

— 31st July 2018

According to a statement on FIFA website, the FIFA Football Conference was aimed at analyzing FIFA's flagship competition from a technical and tactical point of view,

Monica Iheakam

World football ruling body, FIFA has invited Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, alongside other coaches from the 211 member associations to the FIFA Football Conference in London.

Also invited for the conference billed for September 23, 2018, is Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director, Bitrus Bewarang.

According to a statement on FIFA website, the FIFA Football Conference was aimed at analyzing FIFA’s flagship competition from a technical and tactical point of view, identify trends and compare the main findings with previous editions of the FIFA World Cup based on the report by FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG), which was due to be presented at the conference.

The conference is expected to dissect the tactics and technicalities of the 2018 World Cup
in Russia, as well as the use of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) impact on the game.

READ ALSO: Five controversial VAR moments in the World Cup so far

“The 2018 FIFA World Cup was a huge success on and off the pitch. Through this conference, we aim to present and discuss the main findings identified on the pitch by our experts while listening to the feedback from our member associations,” said FIFA Deputy Secretary General (Football) Zvonimir Boban was quoted in the statement.

“The World Cup should be seen as a learning platform that could have a positive impact on football’s technical development around the world. By having a single conference, we can engage with all our member associations at once and trigger a rich and diverse football dialogue.”

