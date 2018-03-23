The Sun News
Rohr benches Onazi, Musa against Poland

Rohr benches Onazi, Musa against Poland

— 23rd March 2018

Bunmi Ogunyale

Turkish-based Willaims Trost-Ekong has been handed the captain’s band as the Super Eagles file out against their Polish counterparts in tonight friendly in Wroclaw, Poland.

Ekong will alongside Leon Balogun, Shehu Abdullahi and Brian Idowu provide cover for Deportivo La Coruna’s Francis Uzoho in goal.

In the absence of team’s skipper, John Obi Mikel and vice captain Ogenyi Onazi, Wilfried Ndidi, Joel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho are saddled with the midfield role.

The Eagles attack will be spare headed by the duo of Victor Moses and China-based forward Odion Jude Ighalo.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Ogenyi Onazi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Elders on Echiejile, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Uche Agbo, Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Amaziem John Ogu and Stephen Eze made the bench.

The tie kicks off at 8:45 PM.

