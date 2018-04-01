The Sun News
Rohr banks on Moses to make difference in Russia

— 1st April 2018

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is backing Chelsea dazzler Victor Moses to be Nigeria’s star man at the 2018 World Cup, saying he can make a difference during the tournament in Russia.
Moses was in scintillating form for Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers, finishing as their top scorer with three goals, and was arguably the best player on parade during the recent friendlies against Poland and Serbia.
Rohr has talked about the influence and leadership skills of Tianjin Teda’s Obi Mikel but feels Victor Moses is the Super Eagles most dangerous player.
‘’We are a collective unit, we have a style of playing which is based on teamwork but in every team, you have individuals who can make the difference and in this case we have Victor Moses, we are very happy to have him, we have other players as well, who can make the difference,’’ Rohr told Omasports.
‘’John Obi Mikel, our captain was not around against Poland but we know that with his passes and influence, he can be very interesting and important for the team, he is also our leader, we won a game without him for the first time and we are happy about this.
‘’We don’t have players like we had in the nineties with Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu, Victor Ikpeba. So we have a collective unit of Iheanacho, Iwobi who are playing for the team, working for the team, Ighalo also and even Victor Moses, he works for the team.
‘’When you see the defensive job he does for the team also like he does at Chelsea, even if he does less of that with us, but he is doing it and working for the team but he can make the difference.’’
Moses scored Nigeria’s only goal in the March friendlies, converting a penalty he had won in the 61st minute in the 1-0 victory over Poland last week.

