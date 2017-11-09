Rodents scare over as Buhari resumes at abandoned office

The Sun News
From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday resumed work at his office, which he abandoned since returning from a medical vacation in London on August 19 this year.

The inauguration of the Armed Forces Council meeting held in the office.

Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu had said then that rodents vandalised the office and repair works were ongoing while the president had been holding official engagements in office at the residence and other smaller offices within the State House.

Insinuations were rife then that the president was avoiding the main office because he was either still not healthy enough to resume work or that the the office was undergoing ‘spiritual cleansing’ as a result of his unexplained ill-health.

The President’s Personal Assistant on New Media/Engagement Unit, Bashir Ahmed, confirmed the resumption of work at the main office, through his twitter handle @BashirAhmaad.

Ahmed who was obviously reacting to online media reports that Buhari had not used the office for 81 days, twitted “Today, President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the Armed Forces Council Meeting in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

He attached photographs of photographs of Buhari presiding over the Armed Forces Council meeting at the main office, to His tweets.

With the resumption in his office, it indicates that repair works had been completed by construction firm managing infrastructure works at the Villa, Julius Berger.

