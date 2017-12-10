The Sun News
Latest
10th December 2017 - Rochas Okorocha : A Governor and his Happiness
10th December 2017 - Election of new excos followed due process, disregard nullification rumour –Lagos Ohanaeze
10th December 2017 - Govt urged to de-emphasise urban  approach in sensitising rural dwellers on HIV/AIDS
10th December 2017 - Homeowners’ charter initiative has achieved its objectives – Amosun
10th December 2017 - Why Boko Haram insurgency persists
10th December 2017 - Economic migration: Any alternative to Libya?
10th December 2017 - Let’s get on the happiness train
10th December 2017 - “Ok Jaz, don’t be a drama queen!”
10th December 2017 - Your spouse is not your property!
10th December 2017 - Confirmed: Love can be addictive
Home / Features / Rochas Okorocha : A Governor and his Happiness

Rochas Okorocha : A Governor and his Happiness

— 10th December 2017

By Chidi Obineche

in Nineteen Eighty Four, often written as 1984, a dystopian novel published in 1949 by English author George Orwell, there is a surfeit of  classic “negative utopia”, a firmament of  a startlingly original and haunting make- belief world that on the surface pretends to be completely convincing and real, but underneath, is escapist and can make one to snore. Set in Oceania which is perpetually at war with itself, the crucial plot points converge on omnipresent government surveillance, manipulations, pedantry and the trivia. By distorting Utopia, Orwell  with each horror that takes place depicts the price humankind pays for straining for “perfect “ societies, warning that the kind of future presented in the work should never come to pass. And so the protagonist, Winston Smith begins to  think about the Ministry of Peace which wages war; The Ministry of Plenty, which plans economic shortages; and the dreaded Ministry of Love, the hub of the inner party’s loathsome activities.

Corresponding events in Imo State on the watch of the inimitable Governor Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha suggest that the unrelieved quantum of trivia and distraction may have caught the bug of easily irrecoverable moments. A kind of epic scenes in Disney land.  From the fringy Community Government initiative, the self- admissible unconventional approach to governance, the snarly relationship with a cross section of the citizens, the feisty commitment to birthday binges, to the mammoth erections that celebrate the state as moniker for statues, the effect is a frightening horror, a deepening impulse peppered with fantasy.  And this is without sparking a thought yet for Christopher Langan’s cool words to the effect that “To have a high IQ, you tend to specialize, think deep thoughts, you avoid trivia”. This week, the governor re-enacted episodes in 1984 by creating a Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment and the nation is afire. Trivia can put one on a high horse, completely inebriated. It can alter vision and focus,  it can redesign bonds and calibrate flames. Sometimes it creates a good laugh, embarrassment and a long sleep.

By Jove, the governor is a happy and purpose fulfilled man, and as a leader there is a compulsion to let  it careen down  to the subjects. And this is without recourse to the fact that folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be. The bogey of happiness, the implicitness in carving out a full fledged ministry for it has placed a burden of reinvention. Happiness is the peoples salt lick; it has no price tag, no force or persuasive properties. You are happy because you are tuned to it psychologically, physically and there is sunshine in your soul. The secret of being happy is accepting where you are in life and making the most out of every day.  According to Ralph Marslon, “Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you.” Happiness and purpose fulfillment are not out there. They are in us. Therein lies the distraction and trivia in Imo State. Therein are the absurdity and comic relief in the Ministry of Happiness.  In there is the utopia that the governor strains all the way to hug. Happiness as they say in common parlance is an inside job. There is no path to happiness. Happiness is the path, it is a habit. It is apposite to scream that you must not put your happiness in someone else’s pocket no matter the stamp or grade of approval, the scent and hubris of the self- styled disseminator.  Happiness is in us. It is something we are By instituting the pursuit of happiness as state policy, Okorocha is chasing after the rainbow, making a feast of banality.  From the ancient great master Aristotle, we learn that “Happiness depends upon ourselves”.

He was born on September 22, 1962 in Ogboko, Ideato South Local Government Area, LGA of Imo state. He was in business before his foray into politics. He won the May 6, 2011 governorship election in Imo State and was reelected for a second term on April 11, 2015.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Election of new excos followed due process, disregard nullification rumour –Lagos Ohanaeze

— 10th December 2017

By Gilbert Ekezie and Favour Onwuka The Lagos State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that the election of its new executive officers  followed due process and called on the public to disregard reports in some national dailies that the national body has nullified the election and  has taken over the administration of the chapter. The…

  • Govt urged to de-emphasise urban  approach in sensitising rural dwellers on HIV/AIDS

    — 10th December 2017

    By Bianca Iboma Government at various levels have been advised to de-emphasise the urban approach in sensitising the people on HIV/AIDS in order to  the reduce cases of the disease in rural communities. The Regional Manager of Lift Above Poverty Organisation,(LAPO) Mrs Vivian Evabotokhai spoke during an HIV/AIDS sensitisation and screening exercise held at Ayobo,…

  • Homeowners’ charter initiative has achieved its objectives – Amosun

    — 10th December 2017

    By Olakunle Olafioye The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun says the Homeowners’ Charter Programme initiated by his administration has achieved its objectives of helping thousands of people to regularise and obtain their land title documents.  Governor Amosun stated this during the distribution of Certificate of Occupancy and other land title documents to another batch of…

  • Why Boko Haram insurgency persists

    — 10th December 2017

    Over 100 killed in 4 months From TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri with over 100 people killed within four months in about 10 attacks in two northeast states of Borno and Adamawa, Boko Haram insurgency is far from being over in the country. Early in the year, the Federal Government and military authority announced they have decimated…

  • Buratai not ambushed – Army

    — 10th December 2017

    …Says it‘ll expose Boko Haram collaborators By Henry Okonkwo The army headquarters has dismissed as fake news, a report circulating on social media, which claimed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, was wounded in an alleged ambush by Boko Haram terrorists at an unnamed location in the North East, while…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share