The Sun News
Latest
11th February 2018 - Road to 2019: Buhari Support Groups kick-start campaign in south-south
11th February 2018 - Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna
11th February 2018 - NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers
11th February 2018 - C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani
11th February 2018 - NAPTIP seals fake ‘Baby Factory’ in Abuja
11th February 2018 - Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK
11th February 2018 - Iran keen to expand relations with Africa, Nigeria
11th February 2018 - Ogoni Clean-up board member appeals for stakeholders’ cooperation
11th February 2018 - Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday fall on same day: Lagosians react
11th February 2018 - Bishop Kukah’s Verdict : Mistake Buhari Made
Home / Sports / Roberto Carlos storms Nigeria for Real Madrid clinic

Roberto Carlos storms Nigeria for Real Madrid clinic

— 11th February 2018

Real Madrid all-time great, Roberto Carlos will lead a team of experts to Nigeria on March 19, during the launch and this is expected to ignite interest among the Nigeria football community.

The La Liga giants  will be conducting Clinics and training tours for football talents and coaches both in Nigeria and in Madrid as part of the club’s overall plan to support the development of grassroots football and young players in Nigeria.

According to Real Madrid Foundation Clinic Nigeria; project coordinator Yomi Umar, the major targets  are the students from schools in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Benin and Port Harcourt. The clinics will take place three times a year over 5 weeks during the Easter Holiday March/April (2 weeks) Summer Holiday in August (2 weeks) and the first week of the Christmas Holiday in December..

The Real Madrid Foundation is the social arm of the Real Madrid C.F The Foundation represents the clubs soul and is the vehicle through which the club gives back to the community all it has received through its history. “twice a year, our nationwide pre-clinic roadshow will run simultaneously in cities across the country for over 4 weeks to sensitize Nigerians to the Real Madrid Foundation Clinics to be delivered in Nigeria. The programme is for players who wish to win a scholarship or register for a place in the clinics and training tours of Madrid.”

She added that the motive is basically to develop  young, talented student and keep them gainfully engaged through sports.

“We feel compelled by the brand, Real Madrid, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world and we are opening up a platform for grassroots development,” Umar said, adding that “we expect that every parent who wants his ward to have a lifetime experience at the Real Madrid complex in Spain would enlist them for the programme. Intending participants can access our various programmes through the website on www.rmfclinicsnigeria.com. 

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Road to 2019: Buhari Support Groups kick-start campaign in south-south

— 11th February 2018

Ben Dunno,  Warri Indications that President Muhammadu Buhari would go ahead to contest the 2019 Presidential Election against all odds emerged over the weekend when members of Buhari Support Groups opened up campaign offices across the country with the official launch of a secretariat in Warri, Delta state. The building belonging to the ‘Council For…

  • Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna

    — 11th February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Four persons were in the early hours of Sunday killed in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Bakin Kogi village, Southern Kaduna. A woman is also reported to have been severely wounded in the incident and taken to a hospital in Kafanchan, Jemaa local government area of the northern state. The Kaduna Police…

  • NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers

    — 11th February 2018

    The Nigerian Basketball Federation has released an 18 man provisional list for the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Bamako, Mali, from 23rd to 25th February, 2018. 5 players from the 2017 AfroBasket silver winning team top the list, including 3 home based players and 2 from the 2015 Afrobasket winning squad. Agua Caliente Clippers,…

  • C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani

    — 11th February 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) Cross River Chapter seems to be gathering momentum as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, has stated that he is not aware of his suspension by the party’s state leadership. The state working committee led by the Acting state Chairman, Sir John Ochala,…

  • NAPTIP seals fake ‘Baby Factory’ in Abuja

    — 11th February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed up an illegal maternity home and baby factory in Abuja where several women in search of babies were allegedly swindled. Only few weeks ago, operatives of the Agency arrested the Chief Medical Director of the illegal outfit, Akuchi Herbal…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share