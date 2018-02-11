Roberto Carlos storms Nigeria for Real Madrid clinic

Real Madrid all-time great, Roberto Carlos will lead a team of experts to Nigeria on March 19, during the launch and this is expected to ignite interest among the Nigeria football community.

The La Liga giants will be conducting Clinics and training tours for football talents and coaches both in Nigeria and in Madrid as part of the club’s overall plan to support the development of grassroots football and young players in Nigeria.

According to Real Madrid Foundation Clinic Nigeria; project coordinator Yomi Umar, the major targets are the students from schools in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Benin and Port Harcourt. The clinics will take place three times a year over 5 weeks during the Easter Holiday March/April (2 weeks) Summer Holiday in August (2 weeks) and the first week of the Christmas Holiday in December..

The Real Madrid Foundation is the social arm of the Real Madrid C.F The Foundation represents the clubs soul and is the vehicle through which the club gives back to the community all it has received through its history. “twice a year, our nationwide pre-clinic roadshow will run simultaneously in cities across the country for over 4 weeks to sensitize Nigerians to the Real Madrid Foundation Clinics to be delivered in Nigeria. The programme is for players who wish to win a scholarship or register for a place in the clinics and training tours of Madrid.”

She added that the motive is basically to develop young, talented student and keep them gainfully engaged through sports.

“We feel compelled by the brand, Real Madrid, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world and we are opening up a platform for grassroots development,” Umar said, adding that “we expect that every parent who wants his ward to have a lifetime experience at the Real Madrid complex in Spain would enlist them for the programme. Intending participants can access our various programmes through the website on www.rmfclinicsnigeria.com.