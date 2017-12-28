The Sun News
Home / National / Robbers on rampage in Suleja

Robbers on rampage in Suleja

— 28th December 2017

…Abducted one, carted away cash worth millions

From: JOHN ADAMS, MINNA

Dare-devil robbers, armed with sophisticated weapons, in the early hours of Thursday, raided Thaza community in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State and abducted a 35-year-old man, identified as Nasiru Musa, in the process.

The robbers, said to be about 30 in number, stormed the community in three buses at about 6.30a.m. and blocked all the entry and exits road to the community.

According to eye witness account from the area, the criminals operated for about two hours going from house to house to forcefully dispossess people of their belongings, including money.

It was gathered that while the operation lasted, one of the security agencies, which had its station near the area, could not help the victims as its personnel reportedly fled for safety.

At the end of the raid, the robbers were said to have escaped into thin air with cash said to be several millions of naira and other valuables.

No life was, however, lost but some members of the community were admitted at the Suleja General Hospital for on account of shock.

One Saidu Abu who was a victim said he lost about N2 million to the robbers who also manhandled members of his family.

Abu, a trader, said he was unable to bank the money, on Wednesday, because of large number of customers in the bank as a result of the Christmas holiday.

According to him, the robbers threatened that unless he gave them money, “they will kill me and my family members”.

Other victims were at the Area Commander’s office in the town writing statements as requested by the police as at time of fliling this report.

Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Peter Sunday, confirmed the incident but said, ” I am yet to receive details of the attack.”

 

