Robbers kill 7 policemen in Abuja

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Seven policemen on security patrol duty have been killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The policemen, comprising four personnel of the Police Mobile Force and three conventional policemen, also had their weapons carted way by armed men who attacked them.

The incident happened on Monday night, at Galadimawa Village, a satellite town in the FCT.

Daily Sun gathered that the policemen, who were on stop-and-search duty in the area were attacked by the gunmen said to number over 20 who opened fire on the policemen. Seven were killed the spot.