Robbers kill 50-year-old farmer in Ondo

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 50-year-old farmer, identified as Mathias Abah, was on Saturday evening killed by suspected armed robbers, who also stole his motorcycle along Oda Road on the outskirts of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Abah, husband of two wives and father of 12 children, from Benue State, was killed while returning to his Isagba camp from Oda Town, in Akure South Local Government Area.

According to the victim’s brother, Friday Bernard, the deceased was attacked by the robbers after he had dropped his daughter, Esther, where she wrote the common entrance examinations for admission into secondary school.

Bernard said his brother dropped his daughter at Ogbe High School, Oda, but was shot dead on the way to his camp.

He said the remains of his brother were moved to the mortuary by policemen from Ala Police division.

Police Public Relations Officer for the state Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.

He said the command had commenced investigation into the incident.