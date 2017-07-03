The Sun News
3rd July 2017 - Robbers kill 50-year-old farmer in Ondo
3rd July 2017 - 100 arrested as crackdown on Badoo gang continues
3rd July 2017 - Imo police kill 5 robbery, kidnap suspects
3rd July 2017 - I didn’t ask anyone to sue IGP, police, says Evans
3rd July 2017 - Police foil bank robbery in Anambra
3rd July 2017 - Police rescue alleged ritualist from mob
3rd July 2017 - Lawyer, pastor, others in custody over forgery of will
3rd July 2017 - Govs, Igbo leaders demand dialogue
3rd July 2017 - I don’t think there’s plan to islamise Nigeria – Onaiyekan
3rd July 2017 - Again, Aisha visits Buhari in London tomorrow
Robbers kill 50-year-old farmer in Ondo

Robbers kill 50-year-old farmer in Ondo

— 3rd July 2017

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 50-year-old farmer, identified as Mathias Abah, was on Saturday evening killed by suspected armed robbers, who also stole his motorcycle along Oda Road on the outskirts of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Abah, husband of two wives and father of 12 children, from Benue State, was killed while returning to his Isagba camp from Oda Town, in Akure South Local Government Area.

According to the victim’s brother, Friday Bernard, the deceased was attacked by the robbers after he had dropped his daughter, Esther, where she wrote the common entrance examinations for admission into secondary school.

Bernard said his brother  dropped his daughter at Ogbe High School, Oda, but was shot dead on the way to his camp.

He said the remains of his brother were moved to the mortuary by policemen from Ala Police division.

Police Public Relations Officer  for the state Police Command,  Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.

He  said the command had commenced investigation into the incident.

