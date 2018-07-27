Chelsea have completed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Rob Green on a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season and jumped at the chance of the move to Stamford Bridge.

Green is unlikely to figure in the Premier League this season as he will start as third choice behind Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

READ ALSO Enugu community elects new monarch

Green told Chelsea’s official website: “It has been a whirlwind 24 hours.

“You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.

“It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can’t wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here.”

Green started his career with Norwich and played for the Canaries, West Ham and QPR in the top flight.