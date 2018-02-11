Road to 2019: Buhari Support Groups kick-start campaign in south-south

Ben Dunno, Warri

Indications that President Muhammadu Buhari would go ahead to contest the 2019 Presidential Election against all odds emerged over the weekend when members of Buhari Support Groups opened up campaign offices across the country with the official launch of a secretariat in Warri, Delta state.

The building belonging to the ‘Council For New Nigeria’, one of the over 200 Buhari Support Groups, was commissioned by Senator Ita Enang, Special Adviser to President Buhari on Legislatives Matters, and assisted by Chairman, Board of Trustee (BOT) National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, Senator Abu Ibrahim.

Addressing supporters at the venue, Senator Enang reeled out the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the past three years under President Muhammadu Buhari, dispelling as false accusations being leveled in some quarters against the President’s reputation.

He said President Buhari had succeeded in tackling the problem of corruption as well as turning the economy around with his various policies, noting that his achievement in the area of agriculture is obvious to Nigerians.

Senator Enang said government meant well with the introduction of ranching in states but that opposition politicians were the ones kicking against the policy to derail the plan and put the administration in a bad light.

Chairman BOT of National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), Senator Abu Ibrahim, commended the Council of New Nigeria for opening the office in support of the re-election of President Buhari in 2019.

He said that the Council of New Nigeria is the first of over 200 Buhari Support Groups under NCBSG that will open an office for its operations to garner support for the President, commending the leadership of the group led by Chief Emma Aworoh.

National Chairman and Secretary of NCBSG, Alhaji Mustapha and Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, urged supporters of President Buhari not to be demoralised by the antics from the opposition but instead go all out to enlighten others on the achievements of the President and the need to re-elect him.

Delta State Coordinator of Council of New Nigeria Chief Emma Aworoh said the group was established to support President Buhari because of its belief in fighting corruption, good governance and empowerment of the people.

He expressed appreciation to the leadership of NCBSG and the Legislative aide to President Buhari, noting that their presence at the commissioning of Council of New Nigeria was an indication of their support for the group.