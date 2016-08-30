Road Safety: We’re ready for ’ember’ months

(By Odunayo Omokejimi, Adewole Adebusayo)

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has concluded arrangements to ensure safety of the nation’s highway in preparation for the last four months of the year. The public relations officer of the commission, Bisi Kazeem stated this.

“Ember months are here again and we want to disabuse peoples’ minds that the months are months of mystery and myths,” he said.

“The months are neither dangerous months nor about sucking of human blood as it is believed in some quarters, but rather, in most of the periods we witness more upsurge in vehicular traffic.”

He further explained that the common increase during yuletide compared to other months was as a result of over-zealousness of people in order to maximise profits.

“You will find that commercial drivers will want to carry more passengers in order to maximise profit and by so doing, they drive dangerously without consideration for other road users,” he said.

“So, having observed this development nationwide, what we did first was to embark on sporadic enlightenment and public education to curb this ugly development by all our formations.”

Kazeem said the Commission had also started rallies and enlightenment campaigns at motor parks, mosques, churches, companies and other relevant areas to enlighten them on road safety during the coming yuletide season.