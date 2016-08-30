The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
30th August 2016 - Soldiers kill armed robbers, arrest 10 kidnappers
30th August 2016 - Buhari entices Japanese investors with choice incentives
30th August 2016 - Road Safety: We’re ready for ’ember’ months
30th August 2016 - EFCC goes hard on lawyers frustrating corruption cases
30th August 2016 - Up, up private schools; down, down public institutions
30th August 2016 - Govt trains MDAs’ budget, planning officers
30th August 2016 - NAMA retirees draw battle line with agency over eviction
30th August 2016 - PDP leadership tussle: Sheriff remains chairman till 2018 –Ojougboh
30th August 2016 - Buhari has  no preferred candidate in Ondo -Presidency
30th August 2016 - APGA promises less tax, end to touts in govt
Home / Cover / National / Road Safety: We’re ready for ’ember’ months
frsc

Road Safety: We’re ready for ’ember’ months

— 30th August 2016

(By Odunayo Omokejimi, Adewole Adebusayo)

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has concluded arrangements to ensure safety of the nation’s highway in preparation for the last four months of the year. The public relations officer of the commission, Bisi Kazeem stated this.

“Ember months are here again and we want to disabuse peoples’ minds that the months are months of mystery and myths,” he said.

“The months are neither dangerous months nor about sucking of human blood as it is believed in some quarters, but rather, in most of the periods we witness more upsurge in vehicular traffic.”

He further explained that the common increase during yuletide compared to other months was as a result of over-zealousness of people in order to maximise profits.

“You will find that commercial drivers will want to carry more passengers in order to maximise profit and by so doing, they drive dangerously without consideration for other road users,” he said.

“So, having observed this development nationwide, what we did first was to embark on sporadic enlightenment and public education to curb this ugly development by all our formations.”

Kazeem said the Commission had also started rallies and enlightenment campaigns at motor parks, mosques, churches, companies and other relevant areas to enlighten them on road safety during the coming yuletide season.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian-troops-600x415

Soldiers kill armed robbers, arrest 10 kidnappers

— 30th August 2016

(Paul Orude, BAUCHI) Soldiers attached to the 33 artillery brigade, Bauchi have killed four suspected armed robbers. The soldiers also arrested 10 persons suspected to be serial kidnappers during their on going operation ‘FOREST KUNAMA’, launched in notorious forests across Bauchi state. The Assistant Director Army Public Relations of the brigade Major Joseph Afolashade disclosed…

  • PMB-TICAD-JAPANESE-PM-SHINZO-ABE-1-600x397

    Buhari entices Japanese investors with choice incentives

    — 30th August 2016

    (Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, ABUJA) President Buhari has pledged incentive packages to Japanese companies willing to invest in the country in order to deepen and expand their investments. These incentives include export rebates, access to foreign exchange, land, interest rates, transparency in business regulation and favourable regulatory structure. The President made the pledge at the just concluded Tokyo…

  • frsc

    Road Safety: We’re ready for ’ember’ months

    — 30th August 2016

    (By Odunayo Omokejimi, Adewole Adebusayo) The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has concluded arrangements to ensure safety of the nation’s highway in preparation for the last four months of the year. The public relations officer of the commission, Bisi Kazeem stated this. “Ember months are here again and we want to disabuse peoples’ minds that…

  • magu

    EFCC goes hard on lawyers frustrating corruption cases

    — 30th August 2016

    (By Lukman Olabiyi – LAGOS) The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu has said that the Commission will no longer tolerate lawyers that frustrate the fight against corruption in any form. Magu said that those lawyers who are specialists in filing frivolous applications in court to derail justice should…

  • cairo ojougboh2

    PDP leadership tussle: Sheriff remains chairman till 2018 –Ojougboh

    — 30th August 2016

    By TaiwoAmodu  [email protected]) Dr Cairo Ojougboh is the deputy national chairman of the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the People Democratic Party, (PDP).  In this interview, the former national vice-chairman, South-south justifies the claim of the former Borno State governor to the office of national chairman of the main opposition party in the country….

  • 88676126_Mcc0068068DT_News.Colin_Freeman_interview_with_Nigerian_President_Muhammadu_Buhari-xlarge_trans++RmcLc_VwZsc7wOtCMsK22uVpSgDomDLZ8AADwsgaFEo

    Buhari has  no preferred candidate in Ondo -Presidency

    — 30th August 2016

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has assured all 24 aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s primaries in Ondo State,  that President Muhammadu Buhari has no preferred candidate. This is even as it has warned 10 of the aspirants yet to sign undertaking with the State Security Service to be of good conduct for the…

  • Osaro ‎Onaiwu

    APGA promises less tax, end to touts in govt

    — 30th August 2016

    Standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osaro Onaiwu has promised that his administration would ensure less taxation as against the current multiple taxation being experienced by Edo people. He also vowed to disband touts (popularly called agbero) operation as way to encourage both large and small scale businesses in the state. The…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Obaseki’s wife solicits Ijaw votes

    — 30th August 2016

    Wife of the APC candidate, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has appealed to her brothers and sisters from the Izon extraction to team up and support her as one of their own, by voting for her husband in the September 10 election. She said the Izon people as well as the riverine communities in Edo State were…

  • Ize Iyamu3

    Ize-Iyamu laments neglect of Edo North

    — 30th August 2016

    The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has lamented the neglect of Edo North by the state government in the last eight years, in spite of the fact that Governor Adams Oshiomhole comes from the area. Speaking at a campaign rally in Ogbona in Etsako Central local government area, he said…

  • Idris-Ibrahim-IGP-e1467408030605

    Edo Guber Watch: PDP cries out: APC using police against our members

    — 30th August 2016

    Less than two weeks to the election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm on the persistent use of the Police by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intimidate, unlawfully arrest , detain and torture its members. The PDP, in a statement issued yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare, called the…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351