Road crashes on the decrease in Imo -FRSC
— 24th October 2017
From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, Owerri
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Imo State, Mr. Kayode Aremu says that road crashes in the state is on the decrease compared to the previous year.
The Sector Commander disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the preparation of the command to face the challenge of the Christmas holidays.
According to him, “accidents have dropped by 37% in the first quarter of 2017, while the second quarter had 35% drop.
Aremu said the command has 15 operational vehicles and a heavy duty tow truck and sufficient manpower and that with their level of preparation there will be no cause for alarm.
He said the capacity building and retreats recently organized for their staff have played a significant role in the productivity of the marshals and their efficiency.
“We have no fewer than 500 staffers in this command and they are well motivated to do their job, we have organized health programmes for our men to ascertain their fitness.
“We have also identified accident prone areas in Imo and we have trained the inhabitants of the area on emergency response because they are the first respondents in case of any emergencies.”
