ROAD BLOCK! Blues stop Courtois’ Real move

Chelsea have reportedly called off Thibaut Courtois’s expected move to Real Madrid after the club failed to sign a replacement.

Courtois has been consistently linked with a move to Los Blancos this summer following a string of impressive performances at the World Cup in Russia.

The Blues have not been successful in their search for a new number one, losing out on Roma keeper Alisson to rivals Liverpool.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea will force their Belgian stopper to see out the final year of his contract, leaving Courtois the option to walk for free next summer.

The 26-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid in 2014.