Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Not more five persons were yesterday confirmed dead in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident, which occurred along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, involved a Toyota pick up van with Reg. NSR 428 AU with eight passengers. Three of the passengers died, while five were injured.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle, who was coming from Aguleri to Upper Iweka, Onitsha, lost control and somersaulted along the expressway at Vin filling station, killing three persons instantly.

Eyewitness said police patrol team from Awada Police Station, who rushed to the scene, took the victims to Borommeo hospitals, where the three persons were confirmed dead, while other five victims, who sustained various degrees of injuries were responding to treatment. The corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Borommeo morgue for autopsy.

Also, there were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper with Reg. 405 XV, when the vehicle lost control and collided with three tricycles (Keke NAPEP) and a Toyota Camry car killing one female passenger and four other sustaining injuries.

The police patrol team attached to Awka who visited the scene was said to have rushed the victims to Teaching Hospital, Amaku, where the injured were responding to treatment, while the corpse of the deceased was deposited in the hospital morgue.

In another development, there was accident involving a caterpillar belonging to a construction company that hit a motorcycle rider while avoiding a pothole at Aguleri. The rider sustained serious injuries and was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Eyewitness said policemen from Otuocha police station rushed the victim to Ideal Hospital, Ifitedunu, where he was certified dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who confirmed the incidences, said the truck driver and caterpillar driver were arrested while the obstruction caused by the accident was cleared.

He said the accidents were under investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court.

The PPRO, however, urged members of the public to always drive with caution, especially now that ember months are fast approaching, in order to avoid accidents.