– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra
22nd August 2018 - Biafra: BZF raises the alarm over leader’s safety
22nd August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Ugwuanyi at mosque, urges special prayers for Buhari, VP, others
22nd August 2018 - South East Governors’ Forum Secretariat: One year after
22nd August 2018 - African/Chinese leaders’ parley at FOCAC 2018
22nd August 2018 - Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists
22nd August 2018 - Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria
22nd August 2018 - Why FG should approve N500bn for recapitalisation of FMB – MD
22nd August 2018 - Buhari’s corruption fight needs to impact Nigerians – Umahi
22nd August 2018 - Okigwe South reps seat: Nwajiuba joins race for APC’s ticket
Home / National / Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra
ROAD ACCIDENTS

Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra

— 22nd August 2018

There were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper which collided with 3 tricycles and a Toyota Camry car.

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Not more five persons were yesterday confirmed dead in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident, which occurred along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, involved a Toyota pick up van with Reg. NSR 428 AU with eight passengers. Three of the passengers died, while five were injured.

READ ALSO: Commuters groan over state of Enugu-Onitsha highway

It was gathered that the accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle, who was coming from Aguleri to Upper Iweka, Onitsha, lost control and somersaulted along the expressway at Vin filling station, killing three persons instantly.

Eyewitness said police patrol team from Awada Police Station, who rushed to the scene, took the victims to Borommeo hospitals, where the three persons were confirmed dead, while other five victims, who sustained various degrees of injuries were responding to treatment. The corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Borommeo morgue for autopsy.

Also, there were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper with Reg. 405 XV, when the vehicle lost control and collided with three tricycles (Keke NAPEP) and a Toyota Camry car killing one female passenger and four other sustaining injuries.

The police patrol team attached to Awka who visited the scene was said to have rushed the victims to Teaching Hospital, Amaku, where the injured were responding to treatment, while the corpse of the deceased was deposited in the hospital morgue.

In another development, there was accident involving a caterpillar belonging to a construction company that hit a motorcycle rider while avoiding a pothole at Aguleri. The rider sustained serious injuries and was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Eyewitness said policemen from Otuocha police station rushed the victim to Ideal Hospital, Ifitedunu, where he was certified dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who confirmed the incidences, said the truck driver and caterpillar driver were arrested while the obstruction caused by the accident was cleared.

He said the accidents were under investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court.
The PPRO, however, urged members of the public to always drive with caution, especially now that ember months are fast approaching, in order to avoid accidents.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ROAD ACCIDENTS

Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra

— 22nd August 2018

There were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper which collided with 3 tricycles and a Toyota Camry car. Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Not more five persons were yesterday confirmed dead in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident, which occurred along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, involved a Toyota pick…

  • BZF

    Biafra: BZF raises the alarm over leader’s safety

    — 22nd August 2018

    The pro-Biafra group, Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), has raised alarm over the whereabouts of its leader, Benjamin Onwuka, expressing fears about his safety. Onwuka was arrested alongside over 50 members of the group, as they attempted to enter the Enugu Government House to hoist flag and inaugurate Biafra. Speaking to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, the…

  • UGWUANYI CENTRAL MOSQUE ENUGU

    Eid-el-Kabir: Ugwuanyi at mosque, urges special prayers for Buhari, VP, others

    — 22nd August 2018

    Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday joined the Muslim community in the state at the Central Mosque, Owerri Road, to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, calling for special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders in the country. Ugwuanyi, who was warmly received amid jubilation by Muslim faithful in the state, including the…

  • HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH CALL TO FREE DETAINED JOURNALISTS

    Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists

    — 22nd August 2018

    The Human Rights Watch has condemned the arrest and detention of Nigerian journalists, describing the recent action by security agencies as “a disturbing trend against the freedom of expression.” In a report released yesterday, the group said it was unacceptable that journalists in Nigeria have been held incommunicado for one case for  “nearly two years, and…

  • SULTAN OF SOKOTO

    Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria

    — 22nd August 2018

    The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged politicians to promote peaceful existence and unity of the country. Abubakar, in his Eid el-Kabir message issued yesterday in Sokoto, urged politicians to realise the importance of peace and unity of Nigeria. A report be the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), quoted him as saying: “Nigeria…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share