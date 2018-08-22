Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra— 22nd August 2018
There were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper which collided with 3 tricycles and a Toyota Camry car.
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha
Not more five persons were yesterday confirmed dead in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident, which occurred along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, involved a Toyota pick up van with Reg. NSR 428 AU with eight passengers. Three of the passengers died, while five were injured.
READ ALSO: Commuters groan over state of Enugu-Onitsha highway
It was gathered that the accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle, who was coming from Aguleri to Upper Iweka, Onitsha, lost control and somersaulted along the expressway at Vin filling station, killing three persons instantly.
Eyewitness said police patrol team from Awada Police Station, who rushed to the scene, took the victims to Borommeo hospitals, where the three persons were confirmed dead, while other five victims, who sustained various degrees of injuries were responding to treatment. The corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Borommeo morgue for autopsy.
Also, there were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper with Reg. 405 XV, when the vehicle lost control and collided with three tricycles (Keke NAPEP) and a Toyota Camry car killing one female passenger and four other sustaining injuries.
The police patrol team attached to Awka who visited the scene was said to have rushed the victims to Teaching Hospital, Amaku, where the injured were responding to treatment, while the corpse of the deceased was deposited in the hospital morgue.
In another development, there was accident involving a caterpillar belonging to a construction company that hit a motorcycle rider while avoiding a pothole at Aguleri. The rider sustained serious injuries and was later confirmed dead at a hospital.
Eyewitness said policemen from Otuocha police station rushed the victim to Ideal Hospital, Ifitedunu, where he was certified dead.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who confirmed the incidences, said the truck driver and caterpillar driver were arrested while the obstruction caused by the accident was cleared.
He said the accidents were under investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court.
The PPRO, however, urged members of the public to always drive with caution, especially now that ember months are fast approaching, in order to avoid accidents.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Rage of the elements: How climate change fuels flooding in Anambra21st August 2018
-
Anambra town where man, pythons live in harmony21st August 2018
-
Obi’s leadership resonates in Regina Pacis girls’ victory20th August 2018
Latest
Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra— 22nd August 2018
There were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper which collided with 3 tricycles and a Toyota Camry car. Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Not more five persons were yesterday confirmed dead in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident, which occurred along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, involved a Toyota pick…
-
Biafra: BZF raises the alarm over leader’s safety— 22nd August 2018
The pro-Biafra group, Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), has raised alarm over the whereabouts of its leader, Benjamin Onwuka, expressing fears about his safety. Onwuka was arrested alongside over 50 members of the group, as they attempted to enter the Enugu Government House to hoist flag and inaugurate Biafra. Speaking to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, the…
-
Eid-el-Kabir: Ugwuanyi at mosque, urges special prayers for Buhari, VP, others— 22nd August 2018
Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday joined the Muslim community in the state at the Central Mosque, Owerri Road, to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, calling for special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders in the country. Ugwuanyi, who was warmly received amid jubilation by Muslim faithful in the state, including the…
-
Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists— 22nd August 2018
The Human Rights Watch has condemned the arrest and detention of Nigerian journalists, describing the recent action by security agencies as “a disturbing trend against the freedom of expression.” In a report released yesterday, the group said it was unacceptable that journalists in Nigeria have been held incommunicado for one case for “nearly two years, and…
-
Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria— 22nd August 2018
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged politicians to promote peaceful existence and unity of the country. Abubakar, in his Eid el-Kabir message issued yesterday in Sokoto, urged politicians to realise the importance of peace and unity of Nigeria. A report be the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), quoted him as saying: “Nigeria…
-
Entertainment
Actress Queen Nwokoye Welcomes Daughter— 21st August 2018
Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye and her husband Oluchi Uzoma have welcomed a daughter together. Their friend actress Oma Nnadi who also just had a baby girl was the first to break the good news on her Instagram page. READ ALSO Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta Oma Nnadi: My friend I am super…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Pomp, colour as Presbyterian Church clocks 172 years in Nigeria— 21st August 2018
In June 1952 the administration of the Church of Scotland Mission adopted the name “The Presbyterian Church of Eastern Nigeria” Judex Okoro, Calabar It was pomp and ceremony as the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria clicked glasses to mark over a century on the shores of Nigeria to spread the gospel to the ends of the…
Literary Review
Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October— 18th August 2018
Onye Nkuzi, according to Dr. Okwuosa, “is a historical biography which stands out in the league of contemporary Nigerian biographies Simeon Mpamugoh Onye Nkuzi, Teacher, Statesman, Icon of Education, a historical biography, offers riveting insights into the life and times of a grandee – Honorable Reuben Ibekwe Uzoma, OBE, OFR, LL.D (honoris causa), and his…
-
Lifeline
When Christian leaders, women’s groups shut down Uyo for Udom— 21st August 2018
From all over the state, hundreds of clerics, evangelists and other Christian ministers converged on the town for an enlarged meeting of Christian leaders Teniola Egbuwalo On Wednesday, August 15, Uyo, the serene capital of Akwa Ibom State, was in an evidently boisterous mood. From all over the state, hundreds of clerics, evangelists and other…
Education Review
How UNICAL tackled cultism, handout, withheld results – Ex-lawmaker— 21st August 2018
“In the past, people had a bad impression of the university with regards to cultism among other things. But to the glory of God, that era has gone… Okey Sampson, Aba A former senator, Mrs. Nkechi Nwogu, who hails from Abia State, is currently the Governing Council chairman of the University of Calabar (UNICAL). She…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
South East Governors’ Forum Secretariat: One year after— 22nd August 2018
Before the inauguration of their secretariat, the South East Governors had been meeting under the aegis of the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF). Michael Udah The Governors of the five South East States of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo inaugurated a secretariat in the Enugu State Government House, popularly called Lion Building on August…
Columnists
-
Kofi Annan and the African personality— 22nd August 2018
A believer in the philosophy of African personality, Nkrumah identified a crop of bright young men whom he nurtured… Annan belonged to that group. Obadiah Mailafia The distinguished Ghanaian diplomat and international civil servant, Kofi Annan, passed away on Saturday, August 18, in Bern, Switzerland, after a brief illness. He was aged 80. READ ALSO: Kofi…
-
Roadblocks against women— 21st August 2018
The number still remains negligible because women have had formidable roadblocks placed on their path to the top by men and society generally. Ray Ekpu Since Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka became the first elected leader, women have come to the realisation that it is possible for them to break the male dominance…
-
When a community is ransacked ceaselessly— 21st August 2018
Inter-community conflict engendered by border dispute is on the rise. These things occur because law and order have broken down Levi Obijiofor Inter-community conflicts caused by border disputes are a common feature of life in various parts of the country. Unfortunately, the conflicts tend to generate feelings of mutual destruction. Inter-community dispute is an obstacle…
-
What 91 political parties are not saying— 20th August 2018
Beside what the political parties are not doing in relation to registration of voters and collection of PVCs there are other issues that raise critical questions about their essence and very existence. Andy Ezeani Not many people gave Tunji Braithwaite and his Nigeria Advance Party (NAP) any chance to win anything during the Second Republic….
-
Sarakiism as political metaphor— 20th August 2018
This piece is not meant to eulogise the Senate President but only to highlight how Saraki has become a political metaphor on how not to play politics. Tony Iwuoma Like the beautiful woman she was, she allowed herself to be seduced by another man. She abandoned the home she contributed to build for years, even…
-
In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second— 20th August 2018
Which other past leader in this country has shown more love for his people by privately investing in massive employment opportunities within his jurisdiction? Michael Bush Today, the winner of the bragging rights of this series is arguably the most prolific, the most tested and (if you like) the most daring Nigerian politician alive. That…
-
UNN and rot in Nigerian universities— 20th August 2018
The Federal Government should think seriously of how to tackle the rot in our universities. In the 2018 budget, the amount allocated to education is 7 percent. This is grossly inadequate. Casmir Igbokwe The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, set out to restore the dignity of man. To an extent, it succeeded in doing that….
-
Oshiomhole vs Saraki: The legal and moral issues— 20th August 2018
According to Oshiomhole, “Whether by morality or by law or by convention, Senator Saraki can only avoid impeachment by toeing the path of honour, step down” Zacheaus Adebayo The persistent call by the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and APC Senators like Abu Ibrahim, Ahmed Lawan, Ali Ndume, Abdullahi…
-
Male Puberty— 19th August 2018
I had promised 2 of my callers to discuss “male puberty”, this week. So for all mothers with daughters, for all fathers with sons, I am here to guide you. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo A woman called me from Abuja. She read my submissions on “Is this your first pregnancy?”. She said ‘I have 3…
-
‘After marriage, I saw that he is very lazy’— 19th August 2018
He cannot keep a steady job, works very minimal hours. He has no goals or ambitions. Well it is obvious your husband is immature. Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Njigirl, I have been married for four years but I am ready to call it quits. I didn’t know my husband is so lazy until after we married. I work…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply