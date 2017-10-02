The Sun News
Latest
2nd October 2017 - Why Nigerians must benefit from $1trn agribusiness revenue
2nd October 2017 - RMRDC trains cotton farmers on best practices
2nd October 2017 - Novus Agro Nigeria Commodity Index
2nd October 2017 - How to boost navigation on Nigeria’s waterways
2nd October 2017 - Border communities ignorant of smuggling law, says Uba
2nd October 2017 - Arms import: Freight forwarders accuse Customs of conniving with importers
2nd October 2017 - Avoid high estimated electricity bills with innovative strategies
2nd October 2017 - Invest in paper milling for prompt returns
2nd October 2017 - Minister, MAN boss, Dangote, others for CICAN symposium
2nd October 2017 - SON set to certify products in 20 days
Home / Business / RMRDC trains cotton farmers on best practices

RMRDC trains cotton farmers on best practices

— 2nd October 2017

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), has embarked on intensive training for registered cotton farmers on best practices in the Southwest, Northeast and Northwest zones of the country.
The training with the theme, “Capacity Building Training for Cotton Farmers on Appropriate Agronomic Practices for Cotton Production,” was part of the council’s efforts to ensure that farmers adopt global best practices, which can make the production system and products globally competitive.
While addressing farmers at the Southwest training centre in Ibadan, the Director General of RMRDC, Dr. H. D. Ibrahim, whose speech was delivered by Dr. G. G. Awolehin, lamented that Nigeria’s over reliance on imported raw materials and products has led to the non-development of the country’s raw materials’ base for the textile industries.
According to him, in an effort to boost cotton crop productivity in the country, the council had between 2015 and 2017 distributed about 14 tonnes of improved cotton seeds of different varieties to cotton farmers nationwide.
However, he hinted that there was need for a holistic policy thrust and action agenda to develop and harness the natural and synthetic fibres potential of the country in view of the vast land available for cultivation of a wide range of agricultural raw materials and its natural gift of petrochemical resources.
He added that one of the critical factors towards achieving improved and high quality yield of cotton is the adequate and up-to-date training of farmers who cultivate and handle the commodity from planting to harvesting.
He explained: “We are concerned that there is the need to continue the boosting exercise so that raw materials could be available for textile industries. The cotton production is still a far cry from the capacities of the ginning companies, which is put at about 650,000 metric tonnes of cotton while production is still below 70,000 tonnes,’’ he said.
Speaking on the training, he hoped that the training would have a long lasting positive effect on the total output of cotton in the present planting season.
Pastor Adebayo Olayemi, who represented the President of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), commended RMRDC and the Institute of Agricultural Research in Zaria, for providing cotton seeds as well as training for cotton farmers in the country.

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why Nigerians must benefit from $1trn agribusiness revenue

— 2nd October 2017

Stories by Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 The World Bank recently projected that agriculture and agribusiness in Africa will grow to a $1 trillion industry by 2030. Presently, Africa’s culinary industry is currently valued at $313 billion. It has therefore become imperative that Nigeria must harness this potential in order to shrink unemployment, especially that of…

  • RMRDC trains cotton farmers on best practices

    — 2nd October 2017

    The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), has embarked on intensive training for registered cotton farmers on best practices in the Southwest, Northeast and Northwest zones of the country. The training with the theme, “Capacity Building Training for Cotton Farmers on Appropriate Agronomic Practices for Cotton Production,” was part of the council’s efforts to…

  • Novus Agro Nigeria Commodity Index

    — 2nd October 2017

    The Novus Agro commodity index is an average weekly price of nine commodities in nine different markets across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria. These commodities are drum beans (olotu), maize (white), sorghum (red), palm oil, onion (violet), rice (imported), soybeans, groundnut (edible) and garri (white). However, for this purpose, we will only feature five…

  • How to boost navigation on Nigeria’s waterways

    — 2nd October 2017

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe Apart from oil, the  maritime industry is the second   highest revenue earner in Nigeria. For this reason,  the importance of ensuring safety of the vessels that sail on  Nigerian  waters remains critical. It is also on this score that the  former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ade…

  • Border communities ignorant of smuggling law, says Uba

    — 2nd October 2017

    Controller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Mohammed Uba, has said that border communities engage in  all forms of illegal smuggling because they are ignorant of the law. This, he said, is one of the challenges customs face in curtailing such illegal businesses. Speaking  when the members of the Shipping…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share