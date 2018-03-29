RMAFC clarifies Senators’ bogus pay

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) says each senator collects salary and allowances of N1.06 million every month.

Ibrahim Mohammed, head of public relations at RMAFC, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the N1.06 million figure consists of: basic-N168,866, fueling and maintenance of vehicles, N126,650; personal assistant N42,216.

Domestic Staff, N126,650; entertainment, N50,660; utilities,newspapers/periodicals, N25,330; wardrobe, N42,216; house maintenance, N8,443 and constituency, N422,166 respectively.

Mohammed said the Remuneration ct only covers salary and allowances but not running cost.

He said only the management of the National Assembly Service Commission could explain the N13.5 million running cost of each senator.

Mohammed explained that the clarification became imperative in view of the recent revelation by Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna central, who disclosed that each senator collects monthly running cost of N13.5 million.

Sani had said that this was in addition to the monthly salary of N750, 000 prescribed by the “Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) (Amendments) Act 2008.”

Mohammed said some allowances were regular, while others were non-regular.

“Regular allowances are paid regularly with basic salaries, while non-regular allowances are paid when due,” he said.

“For instance, furniture allowance of N6.079 million and severance gratuity of N6.079 million are paid once every tenure, while motor vehicle loan of N8.1 million is optional which the beneficiary has to offset before leaving office.

“The payment of running cost is not part of RMAFC mandate, therefore, only the National Assembly can explain it.”

According to Mohammed, the law on salaries and allowances of public office holders is very clear.

Mohammed also said auditing does not fall within the purview of the commission. He said any other payments being enjoyed by any political or public office holder outside those provided in the Remuneration Act of 2008 were not known to the commission.