– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Rivers youths protest alleged death threat to Wike’s aide
27th July 2018 - Ethiopian Nile dam manager found dead in own car
27th July 2018 - APC congress: We’ll battle injustice to end – Alebiosu
27th July 2018 - Osun Guber: Court refuses to set aside PDP primary result
27th July 2018 - How FG is eradicating poverty in Nigeria – Uwais
27th July 2018 - Newcastle lands Fabian Schär
27th July 2018 - GOtv Boxing Night 15: Boxers Talk Tough
27th July 2018 - NTTF boosts junior league players with N1m
27th July 2018 - Morata agrees Milan move
27th July 2018 - Ronaldo set to make Serie A debut 
Home / National / Rivers youths protest alleged death threat to Wike’s aide
RIVERS

Rivers youths protest alleged death threat to Wike’s aide

— 27th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State youths, on Thursday, protested alleged threat by operatives of the Police’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to kill Governor Nyesom Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Social Media, Marshal Obuzor.

The SARS operatives last Monday, around Popular Mandela car wash at the Old GRA, Port Harcourt, allegedly accosted Obuzor, manhandled him and used machetes and rods to inflict injuries on him.

Allegedly led by one Sergeant Clever Kporoko, the SARS operatives further assaulted Obuzor and left him with a ruptured ear. Medical examinations by consultants at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital indicate that Obuzor will require surgical procedures in France to correct the ruptured ear.

Meanwhile, youth professionals from across Rivers State converged on Port Harcourt City Local Government Secretariat where they declared their displeasure with SARS brutality and unprovoked murders across the state.

Also, the leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), the state chapter, condemned SARS’ illegal activities across the state.

READ ALSO: APC congress: We’ll battle injustice to end – Alebiosu

They called for immediate investigations and prosecution of the erring operatives.

Addressing the protesters, Obuzor said Rivers indigenes have been affected directly or indirectly by SARS illegal activities.

He said the nature of attack on him showed the police department has degenerated.

“In public view, they used machetes and rods to beat me and seized my phones. They repeatedly  threatened to kill me. Even the government official who intervened was threatened with death.

“I was surprised that SARS has gotten to this stage where they don’t care that people are watching,” Obuzor said.

He said the petition to the state police commissioner demanded an end to SARS brutality across the state, saying enough is enough.

NYCN Publicity Secretary, who represented the state President, Sara-Igbe Sukubo, Adokiye Ogunobere,  called on the state police command to stop SARS’ illegal activities, noting that Rivers  youths will no longer tolerate their acts of criminality.

He said: “Rivers youths under the aegis of NYCN Rivers State write to formally register our protest on the illegal activities of operatives of SARS across the 23 local government areas of the state.

“Many Rivers youths have been killed, maimed and dispossessed of valued possessions by SARS  operatives in the last six months. The frequency of these illegal acts necessitated this petition.

READ ALSO: Osun Guber: Court refuses to set aside PDP primary result

“We urge you to comprehensively intervene by investigating all complaints against SARS  operatives in the state and prosecute erring operatives.”

Obuzor, officials of NYCN and selected youth professionals later walked to the state police command where they submitted the two petitions.

The management of the police command assured that the issue will be investigated and any SARs operative found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RIVERS

Rivers youths protest alleged death threat to Wike’s aide

— 27th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State youths, on Thursday, protested alleged threat by operatives of the Police’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to kill Governor Nyesom Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Social Media, Marshal Obuzor. The SARS operatives last Monday, around Popular Mandela car wash at the Old GRA, Port Harcourt, allegedly accosted Obuzor, manhandled him…

  • ALEBIOSU

    APC congress: We’ll battle injustice to end – Alebiosu

    — 27th July 2018

    Alebiosu speaks on why he joined forces with the Fouad Oki group in the battle to fight perceived injustice that characterised the recent conduct of the APC congresses in [Lagos]. Remi Adefulu Dayo Alebiosu, son of Lagos East All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader, Chief Busura Alebiosu, is a former member of the House of Representatives….

  • MARYAM UWAIS

    How FG is eradicating poverty in Nigeria – Uwais

    — 27th July 2018

    Maryam Uwais, an activist, is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Welfare Programme. Aderonke Bello, Abuja Maryam Uwais, an activist, is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Welfare Programme. After her appointment, she was posted to the office of the vice president where she currently…

  • Literature

    Obosi monarch, 10 others longlisted for 2018 NLNG Prize for Literature

    — 27th July 2018

    Henry Akubuiro The Igwe of Obosi, Eze Chidubem Iweka III, is one of the eleven Nigerian playwrights longlisted for the 2018 Nigeria NLNG Prize for Literature worth $100,000 (one hundred thousand dollars) in prize money. The 2018 longlist, announced today, in Lagos, by the Advisory Board for the Prize, led by Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo,…

  • SENATOR DINO MELAYE

    Controversy over Melaye’s whereabouts

    — 27th July 2018

    • Senator Dino Melaye absent in court as police deny knowledge of abduction Controversy trailed the whereabouts of Senator Dino Melaye yesterday, following reports that he was allegedly abducted by gunmen on his way to Kogi State from Abuja. READ ALSO: http://sunnewsonline.com/melayes-abduction-were-not-aware-fct-police/ Senator Ben Murray Bruce, had raise the alarm yesterday, in a tweet, where he said…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share