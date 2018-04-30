Rivers youths endorse Wike for second term— 30th April 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been endorsed for re-election in 2019, by youths of the state to continue with his transformational work.
The youths, who were under the platform One Million Youths for New Rivers State, made the endorsement at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, during a solidarity rally for the governor.
The youths, in their hundreds, stormed Port Harcourt from the 23 local government areas of the state and said they had adopted Wike as their sole candidate for the election.
Coordinator of the group and a member of Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, said the endorsement became necessary following the massive infrastructural development initiated by Wike across the state, in spite of the economic downturn.
Ehie said the reason for the call was for the sake of the sustainability of the project the governor has on the ground, stating that Rivers youths would ensure his reelection.
He said, “We, the One Million Youths for New Rivers, have endorsed His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, as our candidate for the 2019 election. We are calling on him to re-contest and we will give him every support.
“This is necessary because of the numerous projects he is carrying out in the state. There is need for the meaningful projects to be sustained. We are calling on him to run for the election”, the coordinator urged.
