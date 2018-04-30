The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - Rivers youths endorse Wike for second term
30th April 2018 - Libya’s eastern army commander to wrest Darna city from “extremists”
30th April 2018 - NAFDAC warns against misuse of TOPSTOXIN fumigation
30th April 2018 - Lawmaker empowers 450 constituents, distributes farm implements
30th April 2018 - Prayer, not weapons can solve Nigeria’s insecurity challenges – Gowon
30th April 2018 - NYSC DG warns corps members against corruption
30th April 2018 - May Day: Oni laments salary arrears owed Ekiti workers
30th April 2018 - Woman cut off boyfriend’s penis for leaking their sex tape
30th April 2018 - Abia, C’ River communal clash: Orji Kalu sues for peace
30th April 2018 - Abia degeneracy: Retrospection (2)
Home / National / Rivers youths endorse Wike for second term
Second TERM Wike

Rivers youths endorse Wike for second term

— 30th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been endorsed for re-election in 2019, by youths of the state to continue with his transformational work.

The youths, who were under the platform One Million Youths for New Rivers State, made the endorsement at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, during a solidarity rally for  the governor.

The youths, in their hundreds, stormed  Port Harcourt from the 23 local government areas of the state and said they had adopted Wike as their sole candidate for the election.

Coordinator of the group and a member of Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, said the endorsement became necessary following the massive infrastructural development initiated by Wike across the state, in spite of the economic downturn.

Ehie said the reason for the call was for the sake of the sustainability of the project the governor has on the ground, stating that Rivers youths would ensure his reelection.

He said, “We, the One Million Youths for New Rivers, have endorsed His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, as our candidate for the 2019 election. We are calling on him to re-contest and we will give him every support.

“This is necessary because of the numerous projects he is carrying out in the state. There is need for the meaningful projects to be sustained. We are calling on him to run for the election”, the coordinator urged.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Second TERM Wike

Rivers youths endorse Wike for second term

— 30th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been endorsed for re-election in 2019, by youths of the state to continue with his transformational work. The youths, who were under the platform One Million Youths for New Rivers State, made the endorsement at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, during a solidarity rally…

  • NAFDAC warns against misuse of TOPSTOXIN fumigation

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned the general public against misuse of TOPSTOXIN Fumigation tablets. The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, gave the warning in a statement she signed in Abuja on Monday. Adeyeye said the warning was necessary because TOPTOXIN fumigation contained Aluminum Phosphide which…

  • Lawmaker empowers 450 constituents, distributes farm implements

    — 30th April 2018

    Kola Badmus The lawmaker representing Obokun constituency in the Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, on Friday, flagged off the second phase of his ward to ward empowerment programme and distribution of farm implements to 450 farmers. He flagged off the programme at the palace of Owa Ooye of Imesi-Ile, Obokun Local Government on…

  • Prayer, not weapons can solve Nigeria’s insecurity challenges – Gowon

    — 30th April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri A former Head of State and leader of NIGERIA PRAYS, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has said that it is only prayer that can solve the mirage of insecurity challenges confronting the nation presently and not weapons of warfare. He also said that he never knew he was going to be Head of State. Gowon,…

  • NYSC CORRPTION

    NYSC DG warns corps members against corruption

    — 30th April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleman Kazaure, at the weekend, cautioned corps members serving in Edo State to shun all forms of corruptions and be a true ambassador of the schemes. Gen. Kazaure gave the advise on his official visit to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Okada,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share