The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Rivers: Wike sacks commissioner

Rivers: Wike sacks commissioner

— 23rd June 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sacked his Commissioner for Works, Harrison Iheanyichukwu.

The development came a little over a year after Iheanyichukwu took over from Kevin Wachukwu, who was also sacked.

Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor’s special assistant on electronic media, confirmed Iheanyichukwu’s sack in a statement yesterday.

Nwakaudu said the sack takes immediate effect.

Harrison was directed to hand over to the permanent secretary in the ministry, while no reason was given for the action.

In February 2017, Wike fired Theophilus Ndagene, the commissioner for health.

Ndagene’s removal preceded that of Wachuku, who the governor accused of living below expectation.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 12 local government areas caretaker committee (CTC) chairmen.

The screening, yesterday, followed a letter from governor Wike to Speaker Igbani-Owaji Ibani, which requested approval for appointment of the 12 CTC chairmen and members.

Twenty lawmakers at plenary voted for the appointment of the council officials.

Ibani urged the newly confirmed CTC chairmen and members to serve their people effectively.

However, Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government, Kelechi Nworgu, tasked the new CTC bosses to ensure there was peace and security in their respective local government areas.

He warned that the Assembly would not overlook their activities, and charged them to leave indelible marks at the end of their tenure.

