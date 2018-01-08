Rivers: We’ve killed notorious kidnap kingpin, Don Waney – Army

•State govt thanks Buhari

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, yesterday, confirmed the death of a notorious cultist and kidnap kingpin, Johnson Igwedibia, also known as Don Waney.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Division, Major General Enonbong Udoh, confirmed the killing, when he displayed the corpses of Don Waney alongside two of his gang leaders to journalists at the division’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

He said the dreaded militant leader was tracked down at his new acquired residence in a suburb village in Enugu State.

The GOC further said the deceased and his gang members were responsible for the New Year attack in Omoku community where scores of persons were killed and wounded.

According to him, Waney’s second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, who, he alleged, led the gang of killers that massacred residents of Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, on New Year Day, was among the three shot dead by the combined team of Army and Department of State Service (DSS), that carried out the operation.

Udoh said army, in collaboration with DSS, had redoubled their efforts to apprehend Waney, following the directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari, that those responsible for Omoku killings should be caught.

Speaking further, the outgoing GOC said the notorious militant leader, relocated to Enugu, where he rented an apartment and had been mixing up with the neighbourhood He said the deceased were tracked down with the assistance of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The GOC said when the troops invaded Waney’s residence, he tried to engage them, but was gunned down by combined security team.

Spokesman of the division, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, had, earlier in a statement, said the gallant soldiers and DSS invaded the new Enugu residence of Waney and shot him alongside his two gang members.

“The authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt wish to inform the peace-loving people of Omoku in ONELGA in particular, Rivers State, and, in deed, the entire people of Niger Delta in general, that the notorious cult leader, kidnap kingpin and mass murderer, Waney, is dead.

“In the early hours of Monday, November 20, 2017, troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army acting on credible information from some patriotic members of the public, raided the evil Waney enclave in Omoku, ONELGA, Rivers State, where shocking discoveries of assorted weapons, dynamites, bags of suspected cannabis, full military camouflage uniforms, military boots, military communication radios, 10 human skulls and human bones were discovered

“Additionally, in continuation of the operation on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, the troops also exhumed decomposing bodies of some of his victims in his shrine in the glaring eyes of the media, who were invited to witness first hand.

“Perhaps, not satisfied with the numerous lives of innocent citizens he took, Don Waney masterminded the despicable New Year Day mayhem in Omoku, in which he led his notorious gang of criminals to murder 23 peace-loving citizens of Omoku, when they were returning from Cross-Over service at about 1:30am on Monday, January 1, 2018,” Iliyasu said.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Government has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari ‘for not playing politics’ with the murder of about 23 people in the state on New Year day.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Emma Okah, the state government said “the success recorded in the operations that ended Don Waney and his men is a victory for the law-abiding people in the state.

“We thank president Buhari for not playing politics with the Omoku massacre but gave marching orders which galvanised the efforts of the 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, the DSS, police and everybody or agency who played a role to avenge the death of the innocent people killed in Omoku on January 1, 2018…”