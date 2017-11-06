The Sun News
Latest
6th November 2017 - Rivers to complete LG schools in 3 weeks
6th November 2017 - N’ Delta leaders reach out to NDA over planned attacks
6th November 2017 - Gwarzogate: Anxiety mounts as SEC DG jets out to London
6th November 2017 - 18 bio-fortified food varieties released in Nigeria
6th November 2017 - Inventors should protect their inventions – Dr. Ibrahim, NOTAP boss
6th November 2017 - PBS Trading, KADS partner to revive moribund govt-owned agro-businesses
6th November 2017 - Novus Agro Nigeria Commodity Index, Oct 25 –Nov 1, 2017
6th November 2017 - How to earn more money from vertical sacks farming
6th November 2017 - SON partners NPA to prevent influx of substandard goods
6th November 2017 - Industrial microbiologists plan seminar in Lagos
Home / National / Rivers to complete LG schools in 3 weeks

Rivers to complete LG schools in 3 weeks

— 6th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has declared that the reconstruction of selected basic education schools in Bonny Local Government Area of the state, would be completed in three weeks.

The state government gave this commitment at the weekend, after the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven. Fyneface Akah-led board members went to inspect the progress of work at selected schools on Bonny Island on behalf of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The schools were part of the 175 Basic schools being reconstructed by the Rivers State Governor, Wike, as a means of strengthening education.

The governor released N5.6 billion to the Board for the repositioning of the basic education schools.

Ven. Akah expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractors and assured that the projects would be financed diligently until they are delivered in line with the directive of the State Wike.

The Board chairman also noted that the infrastructural improvement of basic education schools would be sustained by the Wike administration.

He said: “Governor Wike gave us the resources to reach all the 23 Local Government Areas of the State. All our contractors are doing well at their various sites. Schools are being delivered in the riverine and upland communities .

“I thank God for the wisdom of Governor Wike in taking basic education to the rural communities. This has extended infrastructure and government presence to all communities” .

Stakeholders in Bonny Local Government Area lauded Governor Wike for his commitment to the rapid development of the State.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rivers to complete LG schools in 3 weeks

— 6th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Government has declared that the reconstruction of selected basic education schools in Bonny Local Government Area of the state, would be completed in three weeks. The state government gave this commitment at the weekend, after the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven. Fyneface Akah-led…

  • N’ Delta leaders reach out to NDA over planned attacks

    — 6th November 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A group of Niger Delta elders, under the aegis of Pan Niger Delta People’s Congress (PNDPC), has stablished contacts with the leadership the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) over the threat of renewed hostilities and bombing of oil facilities in the region. The NDA, through its spokesman, General Murdoch Agbinibo, had declared…

  • Gwarzogate: Anxiety mounts as SEC DG jets out to London

    — 6th November 2017

    …As allegations of N104m, other abuses against SEC boss hang From Uche Usim, Abuja the long silence and failure of the management of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to exhaustively respond to the avalanche of scathing allegations levelled against its Director General, Mournir Gwarzo, has left stakeholders wondering whether indeed his as guilty as…

  • 18 bio-fortified food varieties released in Nigeria

    — 6th November 2017

    Eighteen bio-fortified varieties comprising six vitamin A cassava, eight vitamin A maize, two orange sweet potato and two iron and zinc sorghum, which are  bred conventionally, have  been released officially in Nigeria. Dr Paul Ilona, the Country Manager of Harvestplus, an international agricultural organisation, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of…

  • Inventors should protect their inventions – Dr. Ibrahim, NOTAP boss

    — 6th November 2017

      From Uche Usim, Abuja and Olabisi Olaleye For Dr Dan-Azumi Mohammed Ibrahim, the Director General, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), developing indigenous capacity in science and technology for local utilisation and export should be the target of  theNigerians.  He also insists researchers and inventors should protect their inventions via patent rights…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share