Rivers to complete LG schools in 3 weeks

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has declared that the reconstruction of selected basic education schools in Bonny Local Government Area of the state, would be completed in three weeks.

The state government gave this commitment at the weekend, after the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven. Fyneface Akah-led board members went to inspect the progress of work at selected schools on Bonny Island on behalf of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The schools were part of the 175 Basic schools being reconstructed by the Rivers State Governor, Wike, as a means of strengthening education.

The governor released N5.6 billion to the Board for the repositioning of the basic education schools.

Ven. Akah expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractors and assured that the projects would be financed diligently until they are delivered in line with the directive of the State Wike.

The Board chairman also noted that the infrastructural improvement of basic education schools would be sustained by the Wike administration.

He said: “Governor Wike gave us the resources to reach all the 23 Local Government Areas of the State. All our contractors are doing well at their various sites. Schools are being delivered in the riverine and upland communities .

“I thank God for the wisdom of Governor Wike in taking basic education to the rural communities. This has extended infrastructure and government presence to all communities” .

Stakeholders in Bonny Local Government Area lauded Governor Wike for his commitment to the rapid development of the State.