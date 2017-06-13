The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - Rivers targets N15b monthly IGR
13th June 2017 - Quit threat: Uproar over Uwuazuruike’s visit to Kaduna
13th June 2017 - Abuja: Agencies implement Executive Order to ease business at airport
13th June 2017 - May: UK needs unity for challenges of Brexit, security
13th June 2017 - N778.19 billion in federal tax revenue in first quarter of 2017
13th June 2017 - Ekiti masquerades land in court over Mosque attack
13th June 2017 - Benin monarch expresses concern over inadequate modern facilities at UBTH
13th June 2017 - All about World Blood Donor Day
13th June 2017 - Borno villagers allege military loot after raid on insurgents
13th June 2017 - Ayade, soldiers commend outgoing 13 Brigade Commander
Home / National / Rivers targets N15b monthly IGR

Rivers targets N15b monthly IGR

— 13th June 2017

From: CHRIS  ANUCHA, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers  State  Government  said   it   was  targeting   to  generate  the  sum of N15 billion  as  Internally  Generated Revenue (IGR).

The state  was  generating  an average  of N6 biilion  per   month,   until  recently that   the  Internally  Generated  Revenue  moved  to   over N9 billion.

Executive Chairman, Rivers  State  Internal  Service, Chief  Adoage  Norteh,  who spoke   in his office in Port Harcourt,  said  measures  were  being  put  in  place  to achieve  the set goal.

Part  of   the  measures, according  to him, includes, the  ongoing harmonisation/numeration process, digitalisation  of   the  operations of  the revenue service, as well as  blocking the loopholes,   which   the touts  took advantage of  in  the past,  to  defraud  the government and  members  of  the public.

He   explained   that    the   current  administration’s  tax-friendly   posture  was aimed  at  achieving  voluntary  compliance  from  residents  and  investors.

Norteh said: “We have made a modest improvement over what  we met on ground.  But we are yet to tap the tax potentials of the state very well. We have moved from N6billion plus  to N8billion plus,  and in another   month, N9billion plus. I can say  that  what  we  have  done  in the last three months so far, is  more  than what  we  got in the last  10  years.”

He frowned  at   the situation  where  people  evade tax, insisting that   Rivers government   made   it possible  for  moderate  tax payment  by  residents; adding that  part of  the  reason was  to  ensure  prompt payment  and  easy collection. “A tax that  is made too high is uncollectable,” he said.

The Executive Chairman therefore, appealed   to  individuals, institutions, corporate  bodies  and professionals  to pay their  tax, adding that the long arm of the law would catch up  with  defaulters. He also advised members of the public not to regard tax officials  as enemies.

“Come forward and pay your tax. There is no need to chase you about, some people fear the word, tax. It is statutory, you are mandated by law to pay tax. Since you are earning income, you are required by law to pay tax,” he said further.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rivers targets N15b monthly IGR

— 13th June 2017

From: CHRIS  ANUCHA, PORT HARCOURT The Rivers  State  Government  said   it   was  targeting   to  generate  the  sum of N15 billion  as  Internally  Generated Revenue (IGR). The state  was  generating  an average  of N6 biilion  per   month,   until  recently that   the  Internally  Generated  Revenue  moved  to   over N9 billion. Executive Chairman, Rivers  State  Internal  Service, Chief …

Share

  • Quit threat: Uproar over Uwuazuruike’s visit to Kaduna

    — 13th June 2017

    From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The leader of Biafra Independence Movement (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Tuesday, came under fire as he was berated by a number of groups and organisations for visiting Kaduna State to plead for One Nigeria shortly after the quit order given to Igbo in the North. Describing his action as ‘a…

    Share

  • Abuja: Agencies implement Executive Order to ease business at airport

    — 13th June 2017

    The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other aviation agencies have commenced the implementation of the ‘executive order’ on ease of doing business at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on May 18 signed three orders on ease of doing business in the country. When the News Agency of…

    Share

  • May: UK needs unity for challenges of Brexit, security

    — 13th June 2017

    Minister Theresa May told Britain’s newly returned parliament on Tuesday that the country needed to come together to face the challenges of leaving the European Union and maintaining security after recent attacks by Islamist militants. “As we face difficult challenges ahead, let us come together in a spirit of national unity to keep our country…

    Share

  • N778.19 billion in federal tax revenue in first quarter of 2017

    — 13th June 2017

    The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it generated N778.19 billion revenue in the first quarter of 2017. This is according to a progress report by the FIRS sent to the Federal Ministry of Finance, and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja. The report, which showed the revenue performance…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share