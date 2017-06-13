Rivers targets N15b monthly IGR

From: CHRIS ANUCHA, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Government said it was targeting to generate the sum of N15 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The state was generating an average of N6 biilion per month, until recently that the Internally Generated Revenue moved to over N9 billion.

Executive Chairman, Rivers State Internal Service, Chief Adoage Norteh, who spoke in his office in Port Harcourt, said measures were being put in place to achieve the set goal.

Part of the measures, according to him, includes, the ongoing harmonisation/numeration process, digitalisation of the operations of the revenue service, as well as blocking the loopholes, which the touts took advantage of in the past, to defraud the government and members of the public.

He explained that the current administration’s tax-friendly posture was aimed at achieving voluntary compliance from residents and investors.

Norteh said: “We have made a modest improvement over what we met on ground. But we are yet to tap the tax potentials of the state very well. We have moved from N6billion plus to N8billion plus, and in another month, N9billion plus. I can say that what we have done in the last three months so far, is more than what we got in the last 10 years.”

He frowned at the situation where people evade tax, insisting that Rivers government made it possible for moderate tax payment by residents; adding that part of the reason was to ensure prompt payment and easy collection. “A tax that is made too high is uncollectable,” he said.

The Executive Chairman therefore, appealed to individuals, institutions, corporate bodies and professionals to pay their tax, adding that the long arm of the law would catch up with defaulters. He also advised members of the public not to regard tax officials as enemies.

“Come forward and pay your tax. There is no need to chase you about, some people fear the word, tax. It is statutory, you are mandated by law to pay tax. Since you are earning income, you are required by law to pay tax,” he said further.