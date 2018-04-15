Rivers South-East  endorses Wike for second term 

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers South-East Senatorial District has endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike, for a second term on the strength of the countless projects executed by the governor in the area.

The endorsement was unanimously approved yesterday, by thousands of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in a voice vote during the Rivers South-East Senatorial District solidarity rally held in honour of the governor in Bori.

Moving the motion for the adoption of the state governor as the sole candidate for the 2019 governorship election, Senator Lee Maeba said there was no vacancy for anyone from Rivers South-East Senatorial District to contest for governorship seat .

He said: “Governor Wike will be re-elected and sworn-in for a second term in office on May 29, 2019. Governor Wike’s development records speak for him. He will be promoted for a job well done “.

Senator Maeba said the people of Rivers South-East would resist any attempt to use the military to steal their votes. Seconding the motion, Senator Olaka Nwogu said the people of Rivers State deserve a performing leader in the class of Governor Wike to consolidate on the gains of his state-wide development.

Presiding, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani said that the people of the area would work hard to deliver Governor Wike.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Moses Wifa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the governor has performed beyond measures.

He said Wike was imbued with vision, character and strength to serve the people.

Chief Wifa said in the face of the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) -led Federal Government, Governor Wike has stood firm as the hope of the down-trodden.

In a welcome address on behalf of the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said the governor needs not campaign because his legacy projects and human capital development would speak for him.