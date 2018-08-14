– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Rivers security council condoles with Wike over AG’s death
14th August 2018 - I engaged 1,071 aides to curb unemployment –Umahi
14th August 2018 - Buhari govt has failed Nigerians –Jerry Gana
14th August 2018 - Refrain from political blackmail, Abia youths warn group
14th August 2018 - NSE commends Ugwuanyi’s intervention on Milliken Hill Road
14th August 2018 - Imo impeachment saga: Judge summons panel members
14th August 2018 - Presidency: I’ve no plan to step down – Dankwambo
14th August 2018 - Why Gov Okowa deserves second term – Ugochukwu
14th August 2018 - Defection: We’re both guilty, Akpabio tells Saraki
14th August 2018 - Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole
Home / National / Rivers security council condoles with Wike over AG’s death
RIVERS

Rivers security council condoles with Wike over AG’s death

— 14th August 2018

Service commanders of the Rivers State  Security Council have paid a condolence visit to Governor Nyesom Wike, over the death of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The service commanders, who were led by the Assistant Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Zone C, Sanusi Umar, comprised of the  Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Immigration Service, Customs and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Umar described the late attorney general as a reliable and industrious public officer.

While condoling with the government and people of the state, Customs comptroller said Aguma was a true professional.

He said: “All of us here, interacted with him while he was alive. He was a true professional, who was very reliable and industrious. He was active, cheerful and broadminded,” he said.

In his response, Wike reiterated that the late  attorney general was  one of the best hands in the state executive council.

He said it would be difficult to find a replacement for him as he was an embodiment of selfless service, professionalism and loyalty.

Wike explained that he noticed that the late commissioner was ill during the series of commissioning. He said though the attorney general offered to witness the commissioning of National Industrial Court, he (Wike) insisted that he should travel for urgent treatment.

READ ALSO: I engaged 1,071 aides to curb unemployment –Umahi

The governor said the death of the late commissioner for Justice was very devastating at this time.

“No matter how painful it is, we cannot question God. Everything will be done to give him a befitting burial,” he said.

The governor said consultations are on with major stakeholders to arrive at the burial date for the attorney general of the state.

The state security council later moved to the family house of the late attorney general, where they also condoled with his aged mother.

At the deceased’s home in Port Harcourt,  prominent Rivers leaders, including former Rivers governor, Peter Odili and his wife, Justice Mary, condoled with the family.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RIVERS

Rivers security council condoles with Wike over AG’s death

— 14th August 2018

Service commanders of the Rivers State  Security Council have paid a condolence visit to Governor Nyesom Wike, over the death of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). The service commanders, who were led by the Assistant Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Zone C, Sanusi Umar, comprised…

  • UMAHI

    I engaged 1,071 aides to curb unemployment –Umahi

    — 14th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has said he engaged about 1,071 aides  as part of numerous efforts of his administration targeted at reducing unemployment in the state. He said immediately he took over office in May 2015, he embarked on massive employment creation to reduce the scourge  of unemployment existing in the…

  • JERRY GANA - NIGERIANS TIRED

    Buhari govt has failed Nigerians –Jerry Gana

    — 14th August 2018

    Nigerians are tired of the APC and SDP is the alternative, SDP will win, govern well, unify Nigerians and Nigeria will be at peace again. Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Prof. Jerry Gana, has warned that any attempt to unleash the anti-corruption forces on him by the current administration will be tantamount to witch-hunting for indicating interest…

  • ABIA YOUTHS

    Refrain from political blackmail, Abia youths warn group

    — 14th August 2018

    A youth organisation, Greater Abia Youth Forum (GAYF),  has cautioned  the coordinator and publicity secretary of  Odinma Abia, Messrs, Chijioke Ndukwe and Uchenna Okezie over derogatory comments about former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu. National President of GAYF, Oliseh Onuoha, berated the group for…

  • UGWUANYI

    NSE commends Ugwuanyi’s intervention on Milliken Hill Road

    — 14th August 2018

    The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Enugu State chapter has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for reconstructing and modernising the historic Milliken Hill federal road in Ngwo, Enugu North Local Government Area, after many years of neglect. The  body also applauded the governor for his quick response in the ongoing construction of more massive concrete retaining…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share