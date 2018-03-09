The Sun News
9th March 2018 - Rivers: Presidency yet to inform me about Buhari's visit –Wike 
Rivers: Presidency yet to inform me about Buhari's visit –Wike 

9th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said the Federal Government has not informed him of President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed visit to the state.

Wike, who stated this while flagging off the reconstruction of Egbelu Street and link roads in East-West in Rumuodara, Obio Akpor Local Government Area, said the president’s visit might be aimed at reviving the fortunes of the dead All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. 

He said: “I hear ‘they say’ the president is coming to our state. I have not been told the president is coming and why he is coming. He has the right to come to any state. 

“Maybe, the president is coming to improve the fortunes of the APC that is dead in Rivers state. Apart from Jesus Christ, we don’t know of anyone who has risen a dead thing. APC is a dead party in Rivers state.  No matter how you fast and pray, it will never wake up.”

Wike urged Rivers people not to be bothered about the politics or otherwise of the visit, because the state is very peaceful. 

“Let nobody bother him or herself that the president is coming for security reasons. We don’t have security challenges in the state. We have never had herdsmen killings or crisis in the state, except when some criminals tried to disrupt the peace and they were checked. We resolved that challenge.”

He stated that there is no state in this country where kidnappers and armed robbers are not operating.

Speaking further, Wike said if President Buhari is visiting because of kidnappers and armed robbers, then he should visit all the 36 states.

He, however, noted that as the state that produces the wealth that  supports the country, the president is welcome to visit the wealth producers of the nation.

“Since the administration has abandoned Rivers State for three years, this visit may be a blessing in disguise. The president may use the visit to complete the Port Harcourt International Airport, the neglected East West Road, the neglected sea ports and the rejected Port Harcourt-Aba Road,” he said.

Governor Wike said Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Jaja, drew his attention to the challenges faced by residents of the populated suburb.

He urged the people to cooperate with the contractors to ensure scheduled completion of the road. 

Commissioner of Works, Dum Dekor, said the seven roads would be completed in six months, while the project will offer employment to 230 youths.

The works commissioner noted that the road construction will also resolve the environmental challenges facing the residents. 

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area Caretaker Committee, Prince Noble Amadi, praised the governor for key projects across the area, assuring him of total support in 2019.

Rivers: Presidency yet to inform me about Buhari’s visit –Wike 

— 9th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said the Federal Government has not informed him of President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed visit to the state. Wike, who stated this while flagging off the reconstruction of Egbelu Street and link roads in East-West in Rumuodara, Obio Akpor Local Government Area, said the president’s visit might be…

