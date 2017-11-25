From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Thousands of Rivers people yesterday trooped out to celebrate the state governor, Nyesom Wike, as he embarked on projects inspection in Eleme, Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

The carnival-like celebration of Governor Wike projects execution across the 23 local government areas, peaked at Slaughter Road/Bridge, where market women and shop owners sang praises of the state governor.

The crowd joined the governor as he walked for over two kilometres to inspect progress of work on the strategic road near the Slaughter.

Accompanied by former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara and former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Wike also inspected the Produce House And the National Industrial Court.

He further inspected the Woji-Akpajo Bridge, the Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo Road, Mile One Market, Judges Quarters, Birabi Street and the TY Danjuma Street.

Addressing journalists after the inspection, Wike expressed satisfaction that the state was using first class contractors to deliver quality projects.

He said that the street celebration by the people signified their appreciation of the delivery of dividends of democracy by his administration.

“We have no regrets allowing major contractors to execute our projects. The delivery is encouraging. When government delivers, the people are happy.

“Our government delivers and we don’t give excuses. We shall continue to deliver in order to keep the people and in line with our development blueprint”, he said.

…Rivers Gov lauds African Queens for exemplary works

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed happiness at the involvement of the African Queens in charity works, noting that it would encourage other youths to embrace the culture of philanthropy.

Wike said that the African Queens by traversing the streets of Port Harcourt, yesterday, carrying out charity work, had once again, brought to global attention, the peaceful nature of the state capital.

Also, speaking to journalists at the end of the charity work, the President of the African Personality Forum, Mr. Taylor Nazzal, noted that the essence of the work was to promote the culture of philanthropy in the contestants.

He said: “It is becoming a trend now that the present day youths don’t have value for Africa, they don’t want to do charity. So, the essence is to go back to the roots and make them to know what life is all about.”

While expressing delight with the hospitality accorded the beauty queens by residents of Port Harcourt during the charity work, Nazzal said that the African Queens would promote the positive image of Port Harcourt.

In her remark, Miss University Africa (South Africa), Tshiamo Moahloli, described the charity walk as awesome and commended Rivers people for their cooperation and maturity in obeying traffic rules.