The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - Rivers PDP wants Amaechi’s arrest over clash with Wike
15th November 2017 - P’ Harcourt showdown: Rivers PDP calls for Amaechi’s arrest
15th November 2017 - How I appoint my aides — Buhari
15th November 2017 - BREAKING: JAMB announces 2018 UTME date, sale of forms
15th November 2017 - Bauchi govt. conducts promotional exams for 1, 527 civil servants
15th November 2017 - Zamfara govt. spends N3.6b annually on School feeding
15th November 2017 - Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Jan. 30
15th November 2017 - Katsina NDLEA secures 5 convictions for drug offences
15th November 2017 - Niger govt. spends N4.3b on schools’ renovation, furniture
15th November 2017 - Why we’re tirelessly supporting Obiano, by Ikechukwu Anazodo
Home / Cover / National / Rivers PDP wants Amaechi’s arrest over clash with Wike

Rivers PDP wants Amaechi’s arrest over clash with Wike

— 15th November 2017

Alleges IGP’s plot to dismiss Wike’s Outrider

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State has called for the arrest of the Minister of Transportation,  Chibuike Amaechi, over the recent attack on Governor Nyesom Wike’s convoy by his (Amaechi’s) motorcade.

State chairman of the party,  Felix Obuah,  made the call yesterday,  in Port Harcourt, saying that Federal Government should address the Minister’s alleged “unwarranted attack” on Wike to forestall recurrence.

Obuah also faulted the State Police Command’s position,  that there was no assassination attempt on the lives of Wike and Amaechi,  as was differently claimed.

The PDP also revealed of plans by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, to sack the Police outrider, who was in the convoy of Governor Wike.

He stated: “This is a very serious issue, that a man so highly placed in this country even though he is undeserving of the position, could descend so low as to knock down a governor’s outrider on the middle of the road. Yet, the police call it mere infraction between two prominent personalities in the State.

“This is shocking to note and if we may ask, where was Amaechi heading to, on that fateful day and that particular time? This is the question the security agencies need to clarify”, Obuah demanded.

“It’s against this lockdrop that we are unequivocally calling that Amaechi be arrested for the authorized use of siren and for contravening all traffic rules that led to the ugly incident”,  he said.

Speaking further,  Obuah noted with dismay: “Worse still, we hear that rather than reprimand Amaechi, Gov Wike’s outrider, who was not only deliberately knocked down by Amaechi personally on the wheels, but narrowly escaped being killed, is being tried and threatened with sack.

“This is unjust and ungodly and we pray that the police do not go ahead with such treachery to save the little that remains of the Nigeria Police image under IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

“Nigerians are watching particularly, in light of all manner of atrocities and wanton waste of innocent lives by certain members of the Police force, particularly the Federal SARS under the IGP in Rivers State. Yet, the police high command turns a blind eye while the perpetrators walk about uncautioned and continuing with their maiming spree”, the State PDP boss regretted.

“The Police Outrider was subsequently detained with hardened criminals. His family members allege that he has been physically tortured, while he has been held incommunicado”,  Obuah noted.

He regretted that under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, the Nigeria Police were being manipulated and used against members of the PDP.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rivers PDP wants Amaechi’s arrest over clash with Wike

— 15th November 2017

Alleges IGP’s plot to dismiss Wike’s Outrider From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State has called for the arrest of the Minister of Transportation,  Chibuike Amaechi, over the recent attack on Governor Nyesom Wike’s convoy by his (Amaechi’s) motorcade. State chairman of the party,  Felix Obuah,  made the call yesterday,  in…

  • P’ Harcourt showdown: Rivers PDP calls for Amaechi’s arrest

    — 15th November 2017

    … Alleges IGP’s plot to dismiss Wike’s outrider From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, has called for the arrest of Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, over the recent attack on Governor Nyesom Wike’s convoy by his (Amaechi’s) motorcade. Chairman of the PDP in the state, Felix Obuah,…

  • How I appoint my aides — Buhari

    — 15th November 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday night in Abakaliki explained that he made his appointments into his administration based on merit and the appointees’ proven track records. The president’s explanation was coming on the heels of series of criticisms against the president on the alleged inordinate activities of some of his appointees…

  • BREAKING: JAMB announces 2018 UTME date, sale of forms

    — 15th November 2017

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday announced that March 9 to 17, 2018, have been chosen for the conduct its 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). It also announced that sale of registration form will commence on November 22 and will run till January 22, 2018.  The Board also…

  • Bauchi govt. conducts promotional exams for 1, 527 civil servants

    — 15th November 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI The Bauchi State Government is set to conduct the 2017 promotion examinations for no fewer than1,527 civil servants in the state. This was disclosed by the state’s Head of Service (HOS), Alhaji Liman Bello, during the opening ceremony of two days sensitisation workshop organised by state government in collaboration with Dugge…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share