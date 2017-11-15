Rivers PDP wants Amaechi’s arrest over clash with Wike

Alleges IGP’s plot to dismiss Wike’s Outrider

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State has called for the arrest of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, over the recent attack on Governor Nyesom Wike’s convoy by his (Amaechi’s) motorcade.

State chairman of the party, Felix Obuah, made the call yesterday, in Port Harcourt, saying that Federal Government should address the Minister’s alleged “unwarranted attack” on Wike to forestall recurrence.

Obuah also faulted the State Police Command’s position, that there was no assassination attempt on the lives of Wike and Amaechi, as was differently claimed.

The PDP also revealed of plans by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, to sack the Police outrider, who was in the convoy of Governor Wike.

He stated: “This is a very serious issue, that a man so highly placed in this country even though he is undeserving of the position, could descend so low as to knock down a governor’s outrider on the middle of the road. Yet, the police call it mere infraction between two prominent personalities in the State.

“This is shocking to note and if we may ask, where was Amaechi heading to, on that fateful day and that particular time? This is the question the security agencies need to clarify”, Obuah demanded.

“It’s against this lockdrop that we are unequivocally calling that Amaechi be arrested for the authorized use of siren and for contravening all traffic rules that led to the ugly incident”, he said.

Speaking further, Obuah noted with dismay: “Worse still, we hear that rather than reprimand Amaechi, Gov Wike’s outrider, who was not only deliberately knocked down by Amaechi personally on the wheels, but narrowly escaped being killed, is being tried and threatened with sack.

“This is unjust and ungodly and we pray that the police do not go ahead with such treachery to save the little that remains of the Nigeria Police image under IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

“Nigerians are watching particularly, in light of all manner of atrocities and wanton waste of innocent lives by certain members of the Police force, particularly the Federal SARS under the IGP in Rivers State. Yet, the police high command turns a blind eye while the perpetrators walk about uncautioned and continuing with their maiming spree”, the State PDP boss regretted.

“The Police Outrider was subsequently detained with hardened criminals. His family members allege that he has been physically tortured, while he has been held incommunicado”, Obuah noted.

He regretted that under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, the Nigeria Police were being manipulated and used against members of the PDP.