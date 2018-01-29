Rivers PDP spends N12m to empower women in agriculture

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Over 780 rural women have benefited from the N12 million channeled into the improvement of agriculture and education by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this, on Monday, in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

He disclosed that the fund was earmarked for encouraging education and boosting agriculture production in the area.

Nwanosike, who is also the Secretary-General of a pro-PDP group, Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), said investment in education was necessary towards building a crime-free society.

He also stated that as the economy of the nation has tilted towards agriculture, it was imperative to encourage more women in agriculture, so that they could impact positively on the academic pursuit of their children.

The PDP spokesman noted that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government has brought hope to the poor, development and peace to the State, saying that the PDP would not renege in ensuring that Rivers people enjoy meaningful developmental projects and empowerment.

“Governor Wike has managed the economy of Rivers State; he has managed the activities of our political party in such a way that it has become an envy of all and everybody can see that a leader can manage himself very well and manage the activities around him with good result. Wike is a result-oriented person and we consider him a gift from God at this time of our lives”, he noted.

Speaking further, Nwanosike claimed that the opposition party in the State was envious of Wike’s giant strides, which has led it to lose members to PDP in droves.

He noted: “This is because, when you rule a people for as much as two years without bringing a definite change in their lives, telling them stories everyday and ruling them with iron fist, a day will come when God will liberate them and that day is now. They have decided to follow the light and that light is Nyesom Wike. This is because their party has failed them” .

The PDP Publicity Secretary, also announced financial support for 280 students from the 13 wards in the area, to cushion the effects of academic challenges they face in their respective schools.