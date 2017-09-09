The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2017 - Rivers PDP endorses Wike for 2nd term
9th September 2017 - Diezani: 3 companies in court to stop forfeiture of 56 houses
9th September 2017 - 20 killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau
9th September 2017 - Glo shells Lokoja with Mega Music Tour
9th September 2017 - ASUU fails to end strike despite truce with FG
9th September 2017 - Man arrested for allegedly defiling 7-year-old 
9th September 2017 - Demolition of distressed buildings in Lagos
9th September 2017 - Wanted: A restructuring of minds
9th September 2017 - Malami, Magu bicker over alleged probe of CJN, others by EFCC
9th September 2017 - SACRILEGious!
Home / Cover / National / Rivers PDP endorses Wike for 2nd term

Rivers PDP endorses Wike for 2nd term

— 9th September 2017

From: TONY JOHN,  Port Harcourt

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  Rivers State chapter,  has declared that Governor Nyesom Wike  is the party’s right candidate for the 2019 governorship election. The party also criticised the Federal Government for its claims that recession was over in the country,  insisting that there was no evidence to justify the claims.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP,  Samuel Nwanosike,  stated this in Port Harcourt,  saying the party would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national and state levels in 2019 general elections. Nwanosike said PDP endorsed the governor because of his developmental achievements, which were evidence of good governance.

He also noted that  Wike had prudently used the meagre  resources of the state to impact positively on all the sectors, stressing that there is no candidate in the party that is more qualified to challenge the governor.

Speaking further, the party’s State Publicity Secretary said the recession exit was a concocted claim to douse tension in the country and wondered how the Federal Government could accept such deceit.

Nwanosike said: “The Federal Government cannot tell Nigerians that we are out of recession, when our economy has not improved. Prices of foods are still on the increase. People cannot access medical care or send their children to schools.

“There is confusion all over the country: Boko Haram and herdsmen destroying our lands and property. Nigerians are tired of those shows and deceit.”

Nwanosike also stated that the APC-led Federal Government has failed and has been looking for ways to cover its inadequacies. He alleged that the APC has succeeded in dividing Nigerians into different small units, hence the current calls by regional groups for secession.

“The APC government at the Centre has failed. The time to vote out those who do not know how to manage the resources of the people is near. They are the ones who manage the economy of the nation, they have failed the country.”

The party further stressed that with the leadership and style of governance of the APC,  2019 election will be a walk over for the PDP in the state and at the centre.

“APC as a party has scattered and the government at the centre led by APC has failed. Rivers people are happy with PDP-led government. That is why thousands of youths marched in support of Governor Nyesom Wike’s government”, he argued.

Post Views: 35
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rivers PDP endorses Wike for 2nd term

— 9th September 2017

From: TONY JOHN,  Port Harcourt Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  Rivers State chapter,  has declared that Governor Nyesom Wike  is the party’s right candidate for the 2019 governorship election. The party also criticised the Federal Government for its claims that recession was over in the country,  insisting that there was no evidence to justify the claims….

  • Diezani: 3 companies in court to stop forfeiture of 56 houses

    — 9th September 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi Three companies have approached the Federal High Court Lagos, to stop permanent forfeiture of 56 houses allegedly bought between 2011 and 2013 for $21,982,224 million (N3, 320,000,000 billion) by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The companies: Chapel Properties Limited, Blue Nile Estate Limited, and Vistapoint Property Development Limited were among…

  • 20 killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau

    — 9th September 2017

    From Gyang Bere, Jos   Suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ancha village of Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, killed no fewer than 20 persons yesterday. The attack, which was carried out at 3am on Friday by armed men, also left several children, women and the aged injured. Saturday Sun gathered that mass…

  • Glo shells Lokoja with Mega Music Tour

    — 9th September 2017

    The Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour will land in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, on Saturday with seven of the nation’s top artistes lined up to serenade the residents of the state and environs. Scheduled for Confluence Stadium Indoor Sports Hall in Lokoja, the concert will feature Glo ambassador, Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia, dance hall master, Runtown,…

  • ASUU fails to end strike despite truce with FG

    — 9th September 2017

    By MAGNUS EZE Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have resolved to set up seven-man committee to work out modalities for the actualization of its 2009 agreement. Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment stated this at an intensive conciliatory meeting with the leadership of ASUU, Minister of Education, among others…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share