The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - Rivers LG polls: PDP begins registration of members
3rd April 2018 - Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers
3rd April 2018 - Police re-arrest, parade suspects linked to Dino melaye
3rd April 2018 - Nasarawa 2019: Money can’t buy the people’s conscience – Deputy Gov
3rd April 2018 - Easter Day attack: Military sets up probe panel in Maiduguri
3rd April 2018 - 2018 budget: FG holds retreat with CEOs, MDAs accounting officers
3rd April 2018 - Soldiers kill 2 criminals, recovers arms, ammunition in Kaduna
3rd April 2018 - Emir of Kano urges Sarkin Matasa to invigorate fight against insurgency
3rd April 2018 - We need Buhari’s infrastructure, not OBJ’s attacks – Kalu
3rd April 2018 - UPDATE: Buhari, APC govs meeting deadlocked
Home / National / Rivers LG polls: PDP begins registration of members
PDP Defect

Rivers LG polls: PDP begins registration of members

— 3rd April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, has commenced re-registration of old and new members into the party across the 23 Local Government Areas ahead of the June 16, 2018,  council polls in state.

State chairman of the party, Felix Obuah,  who addressed council chairmen and secretaries of the party at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

He charged them to take the message to their respective areas and ensure that the exercise is given the seriousness it deserved.

Obuah urged the party executives to go into the wards across the State and ensure that  the decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties are registered.

He said: “Even those of them, who will be decamping today, and wish to join our party must be registered. Do not restrict anyone from becoming a member of our great party. We need them and we don’t want anyone to stop them from registering due to personal interests”.

While handing over the party registers to the Chairmen, Obuah charged them to immediately reach out to the ward chairmen and secretaries and ensure that the exercise kick-off in earnest.

He warned that the membership cards should not be hoarded, adding that  though most of the cards had expired, arrangements were being made to give out the new cards before the end of the day (Tuesday).

Obuah said the party would charge a token for the cards to ensure that members make financial commitment to the party.

The State party chairman further warned against adoption of candidates for the various elective positions in the forthcoming council election.

He said it would be out of place for him as State party chairman, to supervise such undemocratic practice, adding that the PDP is committed to uphold its constitution and give aspirants a level playing ground.

“So it will be bad of you as a leader, who is supposed to be an unbiased umpire, to adopt one person and follow him or her to campaign.  It is unfair”, he declared.

He warned that the party would not hesitate to sanction any chairman who indulges in such act, charging the chairmen not to hesitate to contact the State Secretariat for clarifications in the event of challenges.

Obuah further disclosed that the sale of forms for the respective elective positions was still on and called on interested members to seize the opportunity to realize their political aspirations.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP Defect

Rivers LG polls: PDP begins registration of members

— 3rd April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, has commenced re-registration of old and new members into the party across the 23 Local Government Areas ahead of the June 16, 2018,  council polls in state. State chairman of the party, Felix Obuah,  who addressed council chairmen and secretaries of the party…

  • Gunmen RULER

    Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers

    — 3rd April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt At least two persons have been killed and a community leader kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. Daily Sun gathered that two rival cult gangs, operating within Mgbuelia village, in Rundele had clashed, leaving two persons killed, following an argument that broke…

  • Police re-arrest, parade suspects linked to Dino melaye

    — 3rd April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, have paraded the two principal suspects who escaped from custody in the alleged arm case involving Sen. Dino Melaye. The suspects Kabiru Seidu aka ‘Osama’ and Nuhu Salisu aka ‘Small’, were arrested at Tafawa Balewa LGA in Bauchi State and Ganaja village in Kogi State, respectively…

  • NASARAWA Agara

    Nasarawa 2019: Money can’t buy the people’s conscience – Deputy Gov

    — 3rd April 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Hon. Silas Ali Agara, has said that money has never played a role in deciding who governs the state, noting that 2019 will not be an exception. Hon. Agara, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship…

  • Nigerian MILITARY General Nicholas

    Easter Day attack: Military sets up probe panel in Maiduguri

    — 3rd April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Nigerian Military has inaugurated a four-man committee to probe the circumstances which led to multiple attacks on communities near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Easter Day by Boko Haram, an incident that left no fewer than 20 people dead and 83 wounded. Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Rogers…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share