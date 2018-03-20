Rivers LG poll: RSIEC seeks divine intervention

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has urged members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to pray for a violent-free polls in the June 16 local government election in the state.

RSIEC has also pleaded with clerics to admonish their church members on the need to participate in the planned council elections across the state.

Chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner of RSIEC, Justice Chukwuneye Uriri (rtd), made the plea, on Tuesday, when he led officials of the commission to CAN office, in Port Harcourt.

In the words of Justice Uriri, “This Commission, therefore, extends its hand of fellowship, urging you to join us in the crusade for emancipation of mankind by sanitizing your various congregation on the need to vote or be vote for.

“Furthermore, I also urge you to pray for us in your various churches against all forms of indiscipline such as election violence and malpractices. Finally, I urge you to vote for men and women of the stature of Stephen, Noah, Joseph, Nehemiah and Esther'”, he begged.

The RSIEC boss further urged clerics to participate in the electioneering process, adding that the more of their involvement in politics would change the governance of the nation.

“Even as clergy, it is your right to vote and be voted for, except where by your special calling; it is my belief that, the more of you that are associated with governance, the better for this country”, he noted.

Meanwhile, Chairman of CAN in the state, Most Rev. Isaac Anyanasikike, promised that the clerics would give needed support to RSIEC for a successful election, on Saturday, June 16.