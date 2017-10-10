The Sun News
Rivers killings: PDP, APC in blame game

— 10th October 2017

 

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Tuesday engaged in blames and counter-accusation in the murder of 11 persons in Mgbuosimini Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

Unidentified gunmen had on Monday, invaded Mgbuosimini Community, Rumueme clan and shot dead no fewer than 11 persons, a development which has rendered the area desolate.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, in reaction to a statement credited to his counterpart in the APC, Chris Finebone, who blamed the state government for the killing, assured the people of the state that Governor Nyesom Wike would not fail in bringing the killers to punishment.

Nwanosike dismissed Finebone’s allegation and commiserated with families that lost their beloved ones, averring that based on the statement by APC spokesman, the opposition knew the perpetrators of the crime.
He noted that Finebone was meant to condole with the deceased families and not to make accusations, adding that the governor of the state would work with the police to unravel what led to the incident.

The PDP spokesman urged security agencies in the state to invite Finebone for questioning.

Meanwhile, PDP has berated the Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum’s award to the Commander, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Sqaud (FSARS), CSP Akin Fakorede.

Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Nwanosike, spoke to journalists yesterday, in Port Harcourt, said the award to Fakorede has demeaned the integrity of the Forum.

Nwanosike noted: “It is highly unimaginable that a body such as the Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum (aka United Bishops and Eminent Clerics Initiative of Nigeria Incorporated), could bestow such an award upon someone like CSP Akin Fakorede, who has been a tool of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal government.

 

 

 

