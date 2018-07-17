Rivers to Igbokwe: Name Supreme Court justices Wike bribed

Rivers State Government has challenged the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, to name the Supreme Court justices he said Governor Nyesom Wike bribed.

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 16, 2018, Igbokwe wrote: “Wike will not have the audacity and the temerity to kill again in Rivers State and run to Supreme Court to buy justice. it will never happen again in Nigeria where President Muhammadu Buhari is the president.”

However, in a swift reaction, Rivers State Government through the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, described Igbokwe’s comments as satanic and a product of a demented brain, designed to ridicule the Supreme Court of Nigeria and disparage the entire judiciary.

“It takes a lunatic or one whose vision of reality is distorted to disgrace the Supreme Court and paint the nation’s judiciary black in a bid to bring down a sitting governor whose only offence is that he has asked that things be done right in Nigeria.

“Certainly Igbokwe belongs to the axis of evil that sees nothing wrong in the killing of fellow Nigerians, especially his kinsmen and that is why he carelessly brands a governor as a killer even without any iota of evidence,” Okah said.

Okah said responding to Igbokwe who talks before he thinks belittles our dignity as a government but reluctantly, we have taken this opportunity to berate him so that Nigerians will appreciate the devastation such ungodly comments bring to a revered national institution like the Supreme Court.

“Igbokwe and his sponsors in their hallucinations cannot come to terms that Wike has remained the conscience of Nigeria’s democracy and delivered more projects and dividends than any governor since 2015.

“It is for this reason that his base and malicious reference to Wike as a killer remains worthless and empty.

“Irrespective of what happened in Ekiti State last Saturday, Igbokwe has no moral justification to insult Wike in the reckless manner that he did without provocation.

“In the event he fails within seven days to name the Supreme Court justices he said Wike gave money or the persons killed by the governor, Igbokwe will hear from us,” Okah said.