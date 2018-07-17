– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Cross River, Ebonyi communal clashes affect nation’s food security – FG
17th July 2018 - Rivers to Igbokwe: Name Supreme Court justices Wike bribed
17th July 2018 - 2019: I don’t care which party returns me to Senate – Akpabio
17th July 2018 - MOSOP urges Buhari to end military occupation in Ogoni
17th July 2018 - Ghana varsity to partner Nigerian companies on manpower development
17th July 2018 - Flood: Investment in drainage could’ve averted disaster – Adebutu
17th July 2018 - Ex-Mauritius president speaks at Murtala Foundation tomorrow
17th July 2018 - Ondo: 200 displaced as water submerges community
17th July 2018 - Buhari welcomes Netherlands support on Lake Chad
17th July 2018 - Ekiti: Fayose, PDP spit fire
Home / National / Rivers to Igbokwe: Name Supreme Court justices Wike bribed
IGBOKWE - SUPREME COURT JUSTICES - WIKE - BRIBE

Rivers to Igbokwe: Name Supreme Court justices Wike bribed

— 17th July 2018

Rivers State Government has challenged the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, to name the Supreme Court justices he said Governor Nyesom Wike bribed.

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 16, 2018, Igbokwe wrote: “Wike will not have the audacity and the temerity to kill again in Rivers State and run to Supreme Court to buy justice. it will never happen again in Nigeria where President Muhammadu Buhari is the president.”

Read also: Misconduct: NJC sacks suspended Abia CJ, successor, probes S’ Court Justice, 2 others

However, in a swift reaction, Rivers State Government through the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, described Igbokwe’s comments as satanic and a product of a demented brain, designed to ridicule the Supreme Court of Nigeria and disparage the entire judiciary.

“It takes a lunatic or one whose vision of reality is distorted to disgrace the Supreme Court and paint the nation’s judiciary black in a bid to bring down a sitting governor whose only offence is that he has asked that things be done right in Nigeria.

“Certainly Igbokwe belongs to the axis of evil that sees nothing wrong in the killing of fellow Nigerians, especially his kinsmen and that is why he carelessly brands a governor as a killer even without any iota of evidence,” Okah said.

Okah said responding to Igbokwe who talks before he thinks belittles our dignity as a government but reluctantly, we have taken this opportunity to berate him so that Nigerians will appreciate the devastation such ungodly comments bring to a revered national institution like the Supreme Court.

“Igbokwe and his sponsors in their hallucinations cannot come to terms that Wike has remained the conscience of Nigeria’s democracy and delivered more projects and dividends than any governor since 2015.

“It is for this reason that his base and malicious reference to Wike as a killer remains worthless and empty.

“Irrespective of what happened in Ekiti State last Saturday, Igbokwe has no moral justification to insult Wike in the reckless manner that he did without provocation.

“In the event he fails within seven days to name the Supreme Court justices he said Wike gave money or the persons killed by the governor, Igbokwe will hear from us,” Okah said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Adeola 17th July 2018 at 8:49 am
    Reply

    Stupid Rivers State government, did Wike not confess during a fake thanksgiving service that Odili helped him by telling him which Justices of the Supreme Court to see during his electoral theft

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FARMING COMMUNITIES - COMMUNAL CLASHES - CROSS RIVER - EBONYI - FOOD SECURITY

Cross River, Ebonyi communal clashes affect nation’s food security – FG

— 17th July 2018

Jude Okoro, Calabar The Federal Government has decried the incessant communal clashes between Ukelle community in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State and their Izzi neighbours in Ebonyi State. The government said crisis has not only affected the farming communities, but has far-reaching consequences on food security in the country. Read also: Anambra…

  • IGBOKWE - SUPREME COURT JUSTICES - WIKE - BRIBE

    Rivers to Igbokwe: Name Supreme Court justices Wike bribed

    — 17th July 2018

    Rivers State Government has challenged the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, to name the Supreme Court justices he said Governor Nyesom Wike bribed. In a Facebook post on Monday, July 16, 2018, Igbokwe wrote: “Wike will not have the audacity and the temerity to kill again in Rivers State…

  • GODSWILL AKPABIO - SENATE MINORITY LEADER

    2019: I don’t care which party returns me to Senate – Akpabio

    — 17th July 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said the party platform on which he will contest for his second term ticket for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in 2019 will not matter much. Speaking at an endorsement rally in his honour and Governor Udom Emmanuel by Ikot Ekpene senatorial district yesterday, Akpabio said he…

  • END MILITARY OCCUPATION

    MOSOP urges Buhari to end military occupation in Ogoni

    — 17th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the activities of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end military occupation of Ogoni farmlands. Read also: Mitee, others petition Osinbajo over planned resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland MOSOP also condemned alleged continual violation…

  • Fred McBagonluri - ACADEMY CITY COLLEGE - MANPOWER DEVELOPMENT

    Ghana varsity to partner Nigerian companies on manpower development

    — 17th July 2018

    President of Academic City College, a private university in Accra, Ghana, Dr. Fred McBagonluri, has said training and manpower development would take Africa to the next level in technology and other aspects of human development in the coming years. Read also: Training, re-training key to service delivery – NAFDAC McBagonluri, who is on a four-day…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share