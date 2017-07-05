Rivers govt. dispels land acquisition, compensation rumours

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Ministry of Lands and Survey has debunked rumours making the rounds that the on-going reclamation exercise by the state government was to victimise lands and property owners.

Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Lands Matter, Sir Anugbum Onuoha, stated this, on Wednesda, in Port Harcourt, while reaffirming the 21 days quit notice served the residents of Ahiamakara precinct of Ogbunu Abali community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the State.

Anugbum said the land, which had been acquired by the State Government, was an extension of Tran-Amadi industrial layout to boost the economic growth of the State.

He explained that the 21 days notice of eviction was served residents of Ahiamakara community as against the seven days being reported by a section of the media.

“The State Government gave them 21 days notice, before that, we had given them notice of revocation, which were duly served”.

Governor Wike’s aide also assured them that the State Government has put in place process for compensation to the affected persons.

“This government is a responsible government. We do not acquire without compensation; it is not in our character. They will definitely be paid.

“There is no fear for alarm; they will be paid what is due them. But, let me make it clear to them, compensation will be paid according to the provision of the Land Use Act. We are not paying for land that is, we are paying for the improvement on land not the land itself.

He explained that the reason for the acquisition of the area was as a result of criminal activities in the community, adding that the reclaimed lands would be used for public purpose.