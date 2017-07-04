Rivers constituents threaten to recall Rep

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

People of Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency in Rivers State have expressed worry over the activities of their representative in the House of Representatives, Mrs. Betty Apiafi, threatening to recall the lawmaker.

The constituents alleged that Mrs. Apiafi, who has been in the House for about 10 years, has only succeeded in embarking on white-elephant projects in the constituency.

Speaking on the matter, Rivers State Coordinator of Niger Delta Youth Council of Nigeria, Blessed Oyagiri, told journalists that the constituency was languishing because their elected representative at the Federal House has abandoned those she should be looking out for.

Oyagiri, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ahoada East, said that every year members of the House of Representatives get allocations for projects in their respective constituencies, but the Abua/Odual/Ahoada East people have nothing to boast of.

The youth leader challenged the lawmaker to state how she had spent funds allocated to the constituency in the last 10 years.

Similarly, Mr. Lucky Ottos, APC Chairman of Ward 4 in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the affairs of the lawmaker representing the constituency.

Ottos stressed that transparency is the keyword of the APC-led Federal Government, therefore, the lawmaker should give account for her stewardship to the people.

He further stressed that failure for the parliamentarian to declare her assets, which, according to him, littered all over Port Harcourt and give proper account of herself, would lead to the recalling of the lawmaker.

Also speaking to journalists, Lee Jacob, APC LGA youth leader in Abua/Odual, claimed that there was no single project on ground to show for the years the lawmaker had represented them at the national level.

Jacob lamented that Apiafi abandoned the people that voted her into office, adding that the anti-graft agency should look into the allegation.

He said the people had demanded for accountability and would initiate a recall process in line with Section 69 of the 1999 Constitution.