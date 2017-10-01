The Sun News
Rivers commissions 3 reconstructed schools

— 1st October 2017

Rivers State Government has commissioned and handed over reconstructed basic schools in Ahoada West, Port Harcourt and Asari-Toru Local Government Areas to their respective benefiting communities. 

Performing the commissioning and handing over ceremonies on behalf of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Friday, Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Venerable Fyneface Akah said the contracts were delivered on schedule and in line with specifications. 

The schools commissioned included: Government Girls Secondary School,  Ahoada West Local Government Area ,  Community Secondary School Abuloma, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area and State School ILeLema in Asari-Toru Local Government Area. 

The representative of the Rivers State governor disclosed that the reconstruction and renovation of 175 basic schools had reached 90 percent completion stage across the state. 

Governor Wike had flagged off the reconstruction of the affected schools in Port Harcourt on July 20, 2017, adding that “the funds for the reconstruction and furnishing of these schools have been set aside.”

