Rivers: CJN orders probe into alleged killings, ‘purchase’ of justice from S’ Court

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has urged security and anti-corruption agencies to investigate allegations that Governor Nysome Wike of Rivers State ‘purchased’ justice from the Supreme Court after killings in his home state of Rivers.

The CJN was reacting to a comment attributed to one Joe Igbokwe, who was quoted to have stated inter alia: “Wike will not have the audacity and temerity to kill again and run to the Supreme Court to buy justice.”

The above comment was reportedly contained in social media platform which has made its way into online and traditional Nigerian media.

‎In a statement, on Wednesday, by his media aide, Awassam Bassey, the CJN said, “The implication of this statement is, first and foremost, that Mr. Igbokwe has evidence to show that Mr. Nyesom Wike is a killer, and secondly that upon such killings, the governor runs to the Supreme Court to buy justice.

It read, ‎”For the avoidance of doubt, no appeal has ever been filed at the Supreme Court wherein Mr. Wike was accused of murder.

“Nevertheless, the Hon. Chief Justice calls on relevant security agencies, including those involved in fighting corruption, to begin investigations into the said comments with a view to identifying the said Justices of the Supreme Court.

If, however, it is found that the allegations are false, the agencies have a duty to take necessary steps, in accordance with the law, to protect the institutions of state.

“Where institutions of state are unjustifiably maligned at will, they may be rendered ineffective and the peace, security and democratic governance of the nation might be endangered or compromised.

“The killing of any human being is an offence that is punishable by death and should never be taken lightly.

“The Hon. CJN continues to encourage the general public to use only lawful means in the pursuit of remedies for their grievances.

“The Hon. CJN, once again, assures Nigerians that the Judiciary of this great nation remains committed to the discharge of its responsibilities, in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.”