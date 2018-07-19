– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - Rivers: CJN orders probe into alleged killings, ‘purchase’ of justice from S’ Court
19th July 2018 - APC, NDLP candidate differ on conduct of Ekiti guber poll
19th July 2018 - US kept Nelson Mandela on ‘communist menace’ list until 2008
19th July 2018 - Ondo Police arrest 7 suspected robbers, recover arms
19th July 2018 - New State Congress: Okorocha’s on his own – Hilary Eke’s faction
19th July 2018 - In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility? (2)
19th July 2018 - Onnoghen mourns Katsina-Alu, directs flags to fly at half-mast
19th July 2018 - Ogoni intensifies demand for Rivers gov, unite for Abe 2019
19th July 2018 - SDP picks Iwo indigene as guber candidate
19th July 2018 - Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate saga
Home / National / Rivers: CJN orders probe into alleged killings, ‘purchase’ of justice from S’ Court
COURT

Rivers: CJN orders probe into alleged killings, ‘purchase’ of justice from S’ Court

— 19th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has urged security and anti-corruption agencies to investigate allegations that Governor Nysome Wike of Rivers State ‘purchased’ justice from the Supreme Court after killings in his home state of Rivers.

The CJN was reacting to a comment attributed to one Joe Igbokwe, who was quoted to have stated inter alia: “Wike will not have the audacity and temerity to kill again and run to the Supreme Court to buy justice.”

The above comment was reportedly contained in social media platform which has made its way into online and traditional Nigerian media.

‎In a statement, on Wednesday, by his media aide, Awassam Bassey, the CJN said, “The implication of this statement is, first and foremost, that Mr. Igbokwe has evidence to show that Mr. Nyesom Wike is a killer, and secondly that upon such killings, the governor runs to the Supreme Court to buy justice.

READ ALSO: APC, NDLP candidate differ on conduct of Ekiti guber poll

It read, ‎”For the avoidance of doubt, no appeal has ever been filed at the Supreme Court wherein Mr. Wike was accused of murder.

“Nevertheless, the Hon. Chief Justice calls on relevant security agencies, including those involved in fighting corruption, to begin investigations into the said comments with a view to identifying the said Justices of the Supreme Court.

If, however, it is found that the allegations are false, the agencies have a duty to take necessary steps, in accordance with the law, to protect the institutions of state.

“Where institutions of state are unjustifiably maligned at will, they may be rendered ineffective and the peace, security and democratic governance of the nation might be endangered or compromised.

“The killing of any human being is an offence that is punishable by death and should never be taken lightly.

“The Hon. CJN continues to encourage the general public to use only lawful means in the pursuit of remedies for their grievances.

“The Hon. CJN, once again, assures Nigerians that the Judiciary of this great nation remains committed to the discharge of its responsibilities, in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

Rivers: CJN orders probe into alleged killings, ‘purchase’ of justice from S’ Court

— 19th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has urged security and anti-corruption agencies to investigate allegations that Governor Nysome Wike of Rivers State ‘purchased’ justice from the Supreme Court after killings in his home state of Rivers. The CJN was reacting to a comment attributed to one Joe Igbokwe, who was…

  • EKITI

    APC, NDLP candidate differ on conduct of Ekiti guber poll

    — 19th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Candidate of National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) in the just-concluded governorship election in Ekiti State, Mr. Babatunde Oladapo Alegbeleye and the spokesman of All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, exchanged verbal invectives over the results of July 14 governorship election in the state. Alegbeleye rejected the results of the election as announced…

  • ONDO

    Ondo Police arrest 7 suspected robbers, recover arms

    — 19th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Ondo State Police command has arrested seven armed robbery suspects reportedly terrorising the people of the state. The suspects who were paraded, on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, alleged that the suspects were involved in various armed robbery attacks in different parts of the state. The Police Commissioner disclosed…

  • OKOROCHA

    New State Congress: Okorocha’s on his own – Hilary Eke’s faction

    — 19th July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Publicity Secretary of the Dr. Hilary Eke-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Imo State, Engr. Nwabueze Oguchienti, has said that the group would not participate in the purported new state congresses of the party as announced by Governor Rochas Okorocha scheduled to start this Friday with the ward…

  • ONNONGHEN

    Onnoghen mourns Katsina-Alu, directs flags to fly at half-mast

    — 19th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has directed that the National flag in all court premises and institutions of the Judiciary in the country should fly at half-mast for seven days effective from Wednesday, July 18, in honour of the late Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Katsina Alu….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share