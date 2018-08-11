– The Sun News
RIVERS

Rivers Attorney General, Aguma passes on

— 11th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Chiwenwo Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has died. 

Aguma died, on Friday, in a London hospital

Governor Nyesom Wike has approved  that flags should fly at half-mast for two days beginning from today (Saturday), as a mark of honour to mourn departed the legend.

Until his death, Aguma served Rivers State with amazing sense of responsibility, commitment, passion, competence and courage.

At all times, even in his sick bed, his exemplary zeal to serve Rivers State never waned.

A statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, said the Rivers people would miss the versatility of the deceased.

The statement read: “It is with very deep pain but gratitude to the Almighty God that the Rivers State Government wishes to announce the demise of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Hon Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma, SAN, today Friday 10th August, 2018 in a London hospital.

“Needless to say that Rivers State and, in deed, the nation, will miss his versatility and invaluable contributions to the development of  our State and Nigeria.

“This loss is monumental, but, we urge all people of goodwill to remember his wife, children, mother and the entire late Chief Emmanuel W. Aguma family of Port Harcourt, as well as the State in prayers.

Meanwhile, the State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock over the sad news the commissioner’s demise.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary,  Chris Finebone, condoled with his family and prayed God to comfort them.

Finebone’s statement read: “The State Chapter of the APC has received with profound shock, the news of the demise of one of the great sons of our dear State, Barr. Emma Chinwe Aguma SAN, who until his death was the Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“The leadership and members of APC in Rivers State commiserate with the Aguma family and the entire people of Rivers State, over the death of Barr. Emma Aguma, especially, Hon. Igochukwu Aguma, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a former member of the House of Representatives.

“We pray that the Aguma family will be comforted by God Almighty and obliged His grace to bear the huge loss”,  APC said.

