Rivers APC won’t abandon Buhari –Abe

From Fred Ituah, Abuja

Senator Magnus Abe, who represents Rivers South senatorial district, vowed, yesterday, that the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not abandon President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in Abuja when leaders of various legislative assemblies in his home state of Rivers visited him, senator Abe also called on waring parties in the state chapter of the APC to embrace peace.

The lawmaker equally called on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to intervene in the prolonged local government case, pending in court.

He said: “People are coming to Abuja because Port Harcourt is unsafe. Let us face the issue. I am not shying away from anything. Whatever I have set out to do, I will do it. The case of local government issue in Rivers state has been pending in court for almost two years. I urge the Judiciary to hurry up.

“The last time they were to sit, Rivers state Government said they were renovating the courts. They went and removed the roof. This was a deliberate attempt to frustrate the case. I am urging the NJC to intervene the same way they did with judges facing corruption trial.”





