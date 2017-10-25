The Sun News
Home / National / Rivers APC threatens to recall, expel Rep

Rivers APC threatens to recall, expel Rep

— 25th October 2017

…Party’s caucus illegal – Wihioka

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Elele Leadership Caucus, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, has threatened to recall the member representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chidi Wihioka, over alleged misrepresentation.

It has also said that Hon. Wihioka risked expulsion from the party in his constituency for anti-party activities.

The APC Elele Leadership Caucus’ resolution was contained in a statement signed by 20 prominent members of the party, after a crucial meeting in the Local Government Area.

Among the signatories contained in the press statement given made available to the media, in Port Harcourt were Lawrence Womenazu, Chikere Woke, Stephen Amadi and Joeman Allen.

The local council’s party leadership said Hon. Wihioka had since been removed as their caucus leader and advised him to stop speaking for them at all levels.

“Rising from a special leadership caucus meeting of the party in Elele, the party also vowed to initiate the recall of the embattled Representatives member, if he continues to misrepresent the party and people of Elele in matters concerning the governorship and other primaries of the party yet to be tabled for discussion by party fateful,” the Caucus said.

Also, the APC accused the federal lawmaker of claiming to be speaking on behalf of the council without the consent of the members.

The party caucus reaffirmed their loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, Rotimi Amaechi and Chibuike Ikenga at all the levels of the party.

They called on party members to focus on uniting and building the party, rather than waste their energy on who would be the party’s flag-bearers in the 2019 election.

When contacted, Hon. Wihioka dismissed the group as ‘an illegal body and unknown to the constitution of the party.’

He added that by virtue of his position as the member representing Ikwerre/Emohua constituency in the House of Representatives, he was automatically the leader of the party in the area.

The lawmaker said the constitution allowed him to support his choice for the governorship ticket of the party, noting that only the national leadership of the party could suspend him, since he is a member of National Executive Council (NEC).

“There is nothing like APC leadership caucus in APC constitution. It is an illegal body. Having being elected to represent Ikwerre/ Emohua constituency in the House of Representatives, I am a leader of the party. The constitution allows you to support anybody of your choice. And the only level of the party that can suspend me is the national leadership because I am a member of NEC”, he said.

He further cautioned members of the group to respect the law.

Wihioka is a supporter of Senator Magnus Abe for the governorship ticket of the party in 2019.

The move has not gone down well with some members of the party. Senator Abe currently represents Rivers South East senatorial district in the Senate.

