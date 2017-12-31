The Sun News
Latest
31st December 2017 - Rivers APC leaders gain recognition by insulting me – Wike
31st December 2017 - Moses: 2017 EPL title my biggest achievement
31st December 2017 - Onyekuru vows to bounce back
31st December 2017 - NFF confirms France friendly for Falcons
31st December 2017 - Eagles star Junior Ajayi weds in Lagos
31st December 2017 - Home Eagles thrash Abuja league side in Friendly
31st December 2017 - Pyeongchang 2018: Comfort Women tear Japan, South Korea apart
31st December 2017 - Serena excited to be back on court
31st December 2017 - Iran Protests: Two demonstrators reported killed
31st December 2017 - BELINDA 09070586523
Home / Cover / National / Rivers APC leaders gain recognition by insulting me – Wike

Rivers APC leaders gain recognition by insulting me – Wike

— 31st December 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that Rivers APC leaders only gain recognition from the Federal Government when they rain insults on him.

He said apart from insulting him on the pages of newspapers and on electronic media, they have no political value in the state.

 Wike spoke on Saturday when he received hundreds of APC decampees from Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area at the Government House Port Harcourt.

The governor said: “The only way they get recognition from the Federal Government is by insulting Wike. Apart from that, they are finished politically.

“They must tell Rivers people what they have attracted to the state. After two and half years, they are unable to attract any project”.

 He added that the Director General of NIMASA and Minister of Transportation have nothing to show to Rivers people except their capacity to insult Wike

 

Governor Wike disclosed that his administration has used projects to silence critics, pointing out that more projects will continue in 2018.

He said that with the level of projects delivery in Rivers State, it will be difficult for anyone to rig elections in the state.

“If you attenpt to rig elections here, then you rig your life. You can’t rig election  and go free. It is not possible.  You want to steal somebody’s vote, anything you see, take it. Robbery is robbery. Instead of using resources to execute projects, they are keeping  the money  to bribe military and police for rigging”, he said.

 The governor wondered why the APC Federal Government is unable to organise a peaceful and credible election.

He announced that the State will hold her Local Government election in 2018.

On the defection, Governor Wike commended the APC decampees and assured them that they will enjoy equal opportunities with existing PDP members.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah welcomed the APC defectors, noting that they would contribute  to more victories of the PDP in the state.

Also speaking, Senator Adewari Pepple said that the defection is due to the outstanding performance of Governor Wike which attracted the APC Members.

 Responding, Arthur Jaja, Chairman of APC Caucus in Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area said the qualities of Governor Wike convinced them on the need to defect.

 He said their defection signals the death of APC in the Local Government Area.

 Also speaking, President, Vanguard of Opobo Nation (VON) said that the defection marks a new dawn in the politics of the area.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rivers APC leaders gain recognition by insulting me – Wike

— 31st December 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that Rivers APC leaders only gain recognition from the Federal Government when they rain insults on him. He said apart from insulting him on the pages of newspapers and on electronic media, they have no political value in the state.  Wike spoke on Saturday when he received…

  • Moses: 2017 EPL title my biggest achievement

    — 31st December 2017

    By Monica Iheakam Super Eagles star, Victor Moses has revealed that winning the English Premier League title with Chelsea as his biggest achievement in 2017. Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Moses says he is delighted to reach a new milestone with the Stamford Bridge outfit after making his 100th appearance in all competitions against Brighton…

  • Iran Protests: Two demonstrators reported killed

    — 31st December 2017

    Street protests hit Iran for a third day running on Saturday, spreading to the capital Tehran with crowds confronting police and attacking some state buildings, and a social media report said two demonstrators had been shot dead in a provincial town. The wave of anti-government demonstrations, prompted in part by discontent over economic hardship and…

  • 2018 will be tough for terrorists, militants, says Buratai

    — 31st December 2017

    From Molly Kilete and Okwe Obi, Abuja The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, says 2018 will be a tough year for members of the Boko haram terrorist group, militants and other criminals disrupting the peace of the Nigerian nation. Buratai, who made this known at the 2017 ascension of the Aso Rock…

  • 2019: Only Atiku/Ekweremadu ticket can unseat Buhari, APC

    — 31st December 2017

    By Olakunle Olafioye the quest by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to oust President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC from power in 2019 will only be realized with the pair of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the incumbent Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu as the standard bearers for the leading opposition…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share