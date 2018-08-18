“I want to associate myself with them and say that I support them. This is the only state secretariat, where you must not speak hatefully against anybody before you will be allowed to enter. As far as you believe in APC, as far as you believe in Buhari and you know that Adams Oshiomhole is our chairman, this office belongs to you.

“Time has come for us to make peace in our party. We should stop seeing peace as deceit. Peace is what we need to move the party forward.” Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has promised to conduct a free, fair and credible polls in the bye-election in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area Constituency III, for Rivers State House of Assembly. READ ALSO: INEC receives sensitive materials for by-election in Rivers INEC said its target in the polls is to change the perception of the people of the state about election and added that elections must not end in crisis. Deputy Director and Head of Voters Education and Publicity Department of the commission, Rivers State, Mr. Edwin Enabor, spoke at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, after the distribution of the materials for the election. Meanwhile, no fewer than 1,500 security officers are expected to man today’s election. This is the information disclosed by the State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed. Ahmed said the operatives would ensure peaceful, free and fair exercise and appealed to all residents to cooperate with concerned authorities to carry out their civic responsibility. The command with the supports of other security agencies superintending the election, has agreed that there will be restriction of movement of persons, vehicles, on land and water within the areas concerned, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.