– The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2018 - Rivers APC crisis deepens as Abe’s faction opens parallel secretariat
18th August 2018 - Days I hawked beans in Ajegunle – Monica Friday, actress
18th August 2018 - Teresa Ameh: How little boy made me a writer
18th August 2018 - We must avert another FIFA ban
18th August 2018 - BACK AND FORTH! Red Devils tell Pogba: You going nowhere
18th August 2018 - PEACE PERRY 08160107204
17th August 2018 - Zamfara Govt. to recruit more health workers for PHCs
17th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Ram dealers worry over low patronage
17th August 2018 - FIFA threatens 4 clubs with points deductions for not paying players
17th August 2018 - Group urges continuous advocacy to halt cholera prevalence in Bauchi
Home / Cover / Politics / Rivers APC crisis deepens as Abe’s faction opens parallel secretariat
MAGNUS ABE - APC SECRETARIAT

Rivers APC crisis deepens as Abe’s faction opens parallel secretariat

— 18th August 2018

This is the only state secretariat, where you must not speak hatefully against anybody before you will be allowed to enter.

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The crisis rocking the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took another twist yesterday, as the faction of the party loyal to governorship ambition of Senator Magnus Abe, opened a parallel secretariat in the Port Harcourt, the state capital, amidst heavy security.

READ ALSO: Institute policies to punish law offenders, Abe tells Wike

In his speech at the event, witnessed by crowd of supporters, Senator Abe, who is the governorship aspirant of the APC for the 2019 election, stated that the essence of opening the office was for proper administration of the party in the state.

He noted that what the APC needs in the state is peace, and berated those who vandalised the office last Saturday, adding that attacks would not restore peace in the state.

“God is the power that made us open our office. He is the only power that brought us here safely and will lead us home safely,” he said.

“This is a move about peace, it is a movement about growth and progress and we will not be provoked into shading blood.

“I want to thank members of the state executive council, who have ensured we gather here today. It is the executive of the party that we have here that was put together by all groups in the party.

“This is the executive that was in place when the court gave an order that we should maintain status quo and voided the congresses at that time. In view of the legal tussle in our party, this is the only executive that does not have any legal or moral impediment.

“I want to associate myself with them and say that I support them. This is the only state secretariat, where you must not speak hatefully against anybody before you will be allowed to enter. As far as you believe in APC, as far as you believe in Buhari and you know that Adams Oshiomhole is our chairman, this office belongs to you.

READ ALSO: PDP senators to Oshiomhole: We’ll keep vigil in N’Assembly, defend Saraki, Ekweremadu

“Time has come for us to make peace in our party. We should stop seeing peace as deceit. Peace is what we need to move the party forward.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has promised to conduct a free, fair and credible polls in the bye-election in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area Constituency III, for Rivers State House of Assembly.

READ ALSO: INEC receives sensitive materials for by-election in Rivers

INEC said its target in the polls is to change the perception of the people of the state about election and added that elections must not end in crisis.

Deputy Director and Head of Voters Education and Publicity Department of the commission, Rivers State, Mr. Edwin Enabor, spoke at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, after the distribution of the materials for the election.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 1,500 security officers are expected to man today’s election. This is the information disclosed by the State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed.

Ahmed said the operatives would ensure peaceful, free and fair exercise and appealed to all residents to cooperate with concerned authorities to carry out their civic responsibility.

The command with the supports of other security agencies superintending the election, has agreed that there will be restriction of movement of persons, vehicles, on land and water within the areas concerned, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAGNUS ABE - APC SECRETARIAT

Rivers APC crisis deepens as Abe’s faction opens parallel secretariat

— 18th August 2018

This is the only state secretariat, where you must not speak hatefully against anybody before you will be allowed to enter. Tony John, Port Harcourt The crisis rocking the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took another twist yesterday, as the faction of the party loyal to governorship ambition of Senator Magnus…

  • MONICA FRIDAY - AJEGUNLE

    Days I hawked beans in Ajegunle – Monica Friday, actress

    — 18th August 2018

    I was born and bred in Ajegunle. Pidgin is the original mode of communication in Ajegunle so it wasn’t difficult for me to flow as a Warri girl in Do Good. Rita Okoye Fast-rising actress, Monica Friday is rocking Nollywood with her rare talent. Her role in the popular TV series, Do Good where she…

  • TERESA AMEH

    Teresa Ameh: How little boy made me a writer

    — 18th August 2018

    Few writers in Nigeria have shown the level of commitment shown by Teresa Ameh towards the juvenilia in Nigerian literature. Not only is she prolific, with eight children’s books so far, she also runs a children’s book club and a pet project, Aunty Tatalu Read. The Abuja-based writer is the author of The Stepmother and…

  • FIFA BAN

    We must avert another FIFA ban

    — 18th August 2018

    Each time the country is banned by FIFA, the development of our football suffers. This is why government must do everything possible to avert another FIFA ban Except the current crisis rocking the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is urgently resolved, the country may be banned by FIFA. The apex global football governing authority has warned…

  • PAUL

    BACK AND FORTH! Red Devils tell Pogba: You going nowhere

    — 18th August 2018

    Manchester United will reportedly refuse to sell midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, despite speculation that his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho has broken down and reports suggesting that the world cup winner wants out. READ ALSO: Man U: No Pogba, Mourinho rift The Frenchman’s comments following United’s opening-day win over Leicester City are understood to have…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share