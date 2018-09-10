– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Rivers APC crisis: Abe’s faction insists on direct primaries
10th September 2018 - Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke
10th September 2018 - I will advise President Buhari to sign the Electoral Act – Namdas
10th September 2018 - Hijrah: MURIC urges FG to make Malaria treatment free
10th September 2018 - Adamu Aliero declares to re-contest Senate seat for 3rd term
10th September 2018 - Contaminated water supplies suspected in Italy pneumonia outbreak
10th September 2018 - Why I’m backing Oyetola – Tinubu
10th September 2018 - Alli out of Switzerland friendly with muscle strain
10th September 2018 - Flood ravages 400 houses in Kudu
10th September 2018 - Fire explosion rocks Lafia, over 40 people affected, hospitalised
Home / Elections / National / Rivers APC crisis: Abe’s faction insists on direct primaries
APC

Rivers APC crisis: Abe’s faction insists on direct primaries

— 10th September 2018

Port Harcourt, Port Harcou

Factional All Progressives Congress (APC) executive, in Rivers State,  loyal to the governorship ambition of Sen. Magnus Abe,  has rejected indirect party primaries,  insisting that direct primaries would afford members an opportunity to participate in the election.

The faction officially reaffirmed its position  in a five-point communique issued, on Monday, by the factional party chairman,  Prince Peter Odike, after a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC), in Port Harcourt.

It commended President Muhammadu Buhari for re-positioning the country for continued progress and his style of leadership  that has rekindled belief and hope in democracy.

Also,  the SEC recognised the leadership of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, and National Executive Committee (NEC),  for entrenching internal and participatory democracy in the party through the approval of the use of indirect primaries,  as the mode of selecting candidates for election in the party.

READ ALSO: Adamu Aliero declares to re-contest Senate seat for 3rd term

The statement said SEC held the meeting pursuant to articles 12.1 and 12.8 of the APC constitution.

“The State Executive Committee unanimously adopts and affirms the use of direct primaries for choosing all our candidates in the forthcoming 2019 elections,  as it affords party members the opportunity to participate in the process.

“We restate our confidence and our unflinching support for the leadership of His Excellency Adams Oshiomole,  National Chairman  of our great party and President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR”, the faction declared.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC

Rivers APC crisis: Abe’s faction insists on direct primaries

— 10th September 2018

Port Harcourt, Port Harcou Factional All Progressives Congress (APC) executive, in Rivers State,  loyal to the governorship ambition of Sen. Magnus Abe,  has rejected indirect party primaries,  insisting that direct primaries would afford members an opportunity to participate in the election. The faction officially reaffirmed its position  in a five-point communique issued, on Monday, by…

  • NAMDAS

    I will advise President Buhari to sign the Electoral Act – Namdas

    — 10th September 2018

    Namdas said the Electoral Act has made provisions to enhance digital identification as a requirement for voting, stating that no Nigerian should be deprived of voting due to card reader failures. Billy Graham Abel Yola The spokesman of the Federal House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas, says that were he in a position to advise President…

  • MURIC

    Hijrah: MURIC urges FG to make Malaria treatment free

    — 10th September 2018

    NAN The Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, has urged the Federal Government to make the treatment of Malaria free. Akintola in a message on Monday to mark the Islamic New Year 1440 after the Hijrah, said the disease remained the highest killer of Nigerians especially the poor. He said that the…

  • ADAMU ALIERO

    Adamu Aliero declares to re-contest Senate seat for 3rd term

    — 10th September 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi A former governor and senator representing Kebbi Central constituency, Adamu Aliero, on Sunday evening, declared his intention to represent his constituency for the third time in the Senate. Aliero, who submitted his nomination form to seek re-election at the state’s APC Secretariat, in Birnin-Kebbi, was accompanied by hundreds of his supporters. The…

  • Tinubu

    Why I’m backing Oyetola – Tinubu

    — 10th September 2018

    Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has solicited support for Isiaka Oyetola, the party’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming poll, describing him as the best man for the job and the one to beat in the race. He said he is backing Oyetola to ‘help replicate the economic and infrastructural development witnessed in…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share