– The Sun News
Latest
3rd August 2018 - Rivers APC congress crisis: Court fixes judgment September 24
3rd August 2018 - Job creation: Obaseki assures Edo youths of preference in new economic order
3rd August 2018 - 2019: PDP’ll field popular candidates –Dickson
3rd August 2018 - I’m ready to be part of positive change in 2019, says Wike
3rd August 2018 - Akwa Ibom: Sacrifice, panacea for economic, security challenges –Speaker
3rd August 2018 - Lagos hosts state Assemblies’ Speakers today
3rd August 2018 - Cleric knocks FG on herdsmen killings
3rd August 2018 - Expulsion: Kashamu dares PDP, organises rally in Ogun
3rd August 2018 - UNICEF: Nigeria losses N18b to inadequate exclusive breastfeeding
3rd August 2018 - 2019: Oyinlola heads CUPP steering committee
Home / National / Rivers APC congress crisis: Court fixes judgment September 24
RIVERS APC

Rivers APC congress crisis: Court fixes judgment September 24

— 3rd August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has fixed September 24 to deliver  judgment on the of All Progressives Congress (APC) ward, local government and state congresses.

The trial judge, Justice Chiwendu Nwogu, adjourned till September to give judgment on the substantive case, after yesterday’s court proceedings, where the party dropped two counsel.

The matter has since inception witnessed three different lawyers, Felix Nwaofor, Tuduru Edeh,  and Latiff Fagbemi, appearing separately, as representatives of the APC in the matter, which was instituted by 23 aggrieved members of the party.

READ ALSO: Job creation: Obaseki assures Edo youths of preference in new economic order

Following the confusion on who is the authentic legal representative of the party in the matter, the court adjourned till yesterday, to rule on who should represent the party.

However, on resuming sitting on Thursday , the national leadership of APC officially wrote to  the court, dismissing two of the lawyers, Edeh and Fagbemi, leaving Nwaofor to represent them in the matter.

Ibrahim Umar and 22 others, had approached the court with an interlocutory injunction against the purported congresses, alleging wrongful denial of access to the election forms after paying to contest in the various executive positions in the election. Nwogu then, obliged their request but the defendant (APC), went ahead with the congress.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RIVERS APC

Rivers APC congress crisis: Court fixes judgment September 24

— 3rd August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has fixed September 24 to deliver  judgment on the of All Progressives Congress (APC) ward, local government and state congresses. The trial judge, Justice Chiwendu Nwogu, adjourned till September to give judgment on the substantive case, after yesterday’s court proceedings, where the…

  • OBASEKI

    Job creation: Obaseki assures Edo youths of preference in new economic order

    — 3rd August 2018

    Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured qualified youths of preferential treatment in the new economic order taking shape in the state. Obaseki gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the Association of Esan Professionals (AEP), at Government House, in Benin. He said youths sponsored by AEP for…

  • DICKSON

    2019: PDP’ll field popular candidates –Dickson

    — 3rd August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has assured the people that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will only field and support popular candidates, who can win elections freely and fairly during the 2019 general election. The governor, therefore, appealed for calm ahead of the election amid jostling for tickets of the Peoples Democratic…

  • WIKE

    I’m ready to be part of positive change in 2019, says Wike

    — 3rd August 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has restated his resolve to be part of history and positive change in the country in 2019.  The governor stated this on Wednesday at the Government, Port Harcourt, when he reacted to the defection of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic…

  • AKWA IBOM

    Akwa Ibom: Sacrifice, panacea for economic, security challenges –Speaker

    — 3rd August 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo  Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Speaker, Onofiok Luke, has recommended patriotism, selflessness, and collective sacrifices as panacea to the prevailing economic and security crises plaguing the country. Speaking yesterday during a courtesy call on him by the state command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), led by new Comptroller, Livingstone Amadi…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share