– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Rivers APC: Abe rejects preferred guber candidate
3rd September 2018 - Zoning tears Cross River APC apart
3rd September 2018 - Akwa Ibom: Emmanuel’s aide joins APC 
3rd September 2018 - PIGB: Anxiety mounts as fresh threats raise concern
3rd September 2018 - Choupo-Moting joins PSG
3rd September 2018 - Ronaldo Junior shines on Juve debut
3rd September 2018 - Ben Arfa completes Rennes move 
3rd September 2018 - Atletico captain bites Vinicius Jnr in derby 
3rd September 2018 - So much for national interest
3rd September 2018 - CR7 demands three bodyguards
Home / Politics / Rivers APC: Abe rejects preferred guber candidate
MAGNUS ABE

Rivers APC: Abe rejects preferred guber candidate

— 3rd September 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt

Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District  in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe,  has threatened to resist any attempt by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impose any candidate for governorship seat in the 2019 election in Rivers State. 

Magnus Abe has declared that any of such decisions that is not in the favour of his senatorial district would be opposed, stressing that issues affecting the party in the state could not be decided in Lagos and expected to be carried out in Rivers State.
The senator, who has indicated interest in the gubernatorial seat on the platform of APC, criticised the alleged collective decision of some leaders of the party in the state, to endorse a preferred governorship candidate ahead of 2019 election.
Abe, who distanced himself from such meeting, said the decision did not meet the recent party standard for selection of governorship candidate, which included Rivers South East Senatorial District and party members, who have laboured for the party.
Addressing his supporters in Eleme Local Government Area, at the weekend, the Rivers South East senator expressed hope that the party would adopt direct primary, where members of the party will decide who will be their  governorship flag-bearer.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAGNUS ABE

Rivers APC: Abe rejects preferred guber candidate

— 3rd September 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District  in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe,  has threatened to resist any attempt by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impose any candidate for governorship seat in the 2019 election in Rivers State.  Magnus Abe has declared that any of such decisions that is not in…

  • Zoning

    Zoning tears Cross River APC apart

    — 3rd September 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Zoning arrangement seems to be creating divisions within the ranks of Cross River  chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), as stakeholders and elders from the Northern Senatorial District are insisting that the governorship ticket must remain in the North in 2019. The stakeholders, who rose from a meeting in Ogoja at the…

  • IDEM

    Akwa Ibom: Emmanuel’s aide joins APC 

    — 3rd September 2018

    A special assistant on project monitoring to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Utibe Idem, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This brings to five, the number of Emmanuel’s aides who have resigned and joined the APC in the last few months. The governor’s aide and other defectors were received into the…

  • PIGB: Anxiety mounts as fresh threats raise concern

    — 3rd September 2018

    Adewale SanyaoluThere is palpable fear among oil and gas stakeholders that the over $200 billion lost by Nigeria to the non-passage of the PIB may ballon in next few years due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB). The harmonised version of the bill was passed by the National…

  • POLITICS

    Kalu: The man and his politics

    — 3rd September 2018

    The former governor of Abia State saw the big picture and knew that the Igbo would only fare better by being at the mainstream of Nigerian politics and governance. Modestus Umenzekwe Master strategist Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu is one of most generous Igbo man living. He is man who makes and keeps friendship, in all…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share