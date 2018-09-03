Tony John, Port Harcourt Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has threatened to resist any attempt by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impose any candidate for governorship seat in the 2019 election in Rivers State.

Magnus Abe has declared that any of such decisions that is not in the favour of his senatorial district would be opposed, stressing that issues affecting the party in the state could not be decided in Lagos and expected to be carried out in Rivers State.

The senator, who has indicated interest in the gubernatorial seat on the platform of APC, criticised the alleged collective decision of some leaders of the party in the state, to endorse a preferred governorship candidate ahead of 2019 election.

Abe, who distanced himself from such meeting, said the decision did not meet the recent party standard for selection of governorship candidate, which included Rivers South East Senatorial District and party members, who have laboured for the party.

Addressing his supporters in Eleme Local Government Area, at the weekend, the Rivers South East senator expressed hope that the party would adopt direct primary, where members of the party will decide who will be their governorship flag-bearer.